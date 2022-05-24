MSI just quietly announced the second QD-OLED gaming monitor

Computex 2022 is currently underway, showcasing a host of the latest computer technology, and the Taiwanese brand MSI has quietly announced a new 34-inch QD-OLED ultrawide gaming panel monitor with a 175Hz refresh rate.

This makes it the second QD-OLED gaming monitor to be announced so far — the first being the Alienware 34 QD-OLED.

Though the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is now official, very little is known about the monitor in terms of overall specs. However, because it’s assumed to use the same Samsung panel, it’ll likely have a 3440 x 1440 resolution, 1800R curvature, and a 175Hz refresh rate.

Due to being an MEG monitor, it likely already has a number of favorable features, such as Sound Tune A.I. noise canceling, (keyboard, video, and mouse) KVM switch, smart crosshair, and ambient light sensor.

The closest comparison, of course, would be to the Alienware 34 QD-OLED (AW3423DW) monitor, which was originally showcased at CES in January. Alienware branded the peripheral as the world’s first QD-OLED gaming monitor, and it was notably popular with consumers, selling out almost immediately when it became available in March. The Alienware 34 sells for $1,400.

OLED displays have remained absent in the world of gaming monitors, but these QD-OLED displays take what’s already great about OLED and improve things like brightness and color accuracy thanks to the quantum dot filter.

Outside of the Alienware 34, the MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED is only the second monitor known to use QD-OLED technology for its panel in 2022. We expect more to be announced this year, but we’ll have to see which brands show up and how they are distinguished from one another.

MSI has not shared pricing or availability details for the MEG 342C QD-OLED monitor at this time.

Digital Trends has reached out to MSI for more information, and we’ll update this post when we learn more.

