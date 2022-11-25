MSI’s massive curved monitor may be a gamer’s dream machine

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

MSI has just unveiled an upcoming gaming monitor that looks like a real beast fit to dethrone any of the best ultrawide monitors currently on the market.

Dubbed “Project 491C,” the super-ultrawide display packs both a high refresh rate and some OLED goodness. LG has also unveiled the prices of some highly anticipated gaming monitors.

The world's FIRST super ultra-wide curved gaming monitor, with a 240Hz QD-OLED panel, is out there to ensure you enjoy a viewing experience far better than anything you’ve had before. Get ready for CES2023 for the debut of our Project 491C. #MSIxCES2023 #InnovationAward pic.twitter.com/tbTC8ognaD — MSI Gaming (@msigaming) November 24, 2022

MSI took to Twitter to announce the monitor, but it kept the details fairly scarce. However, the little we do know is more than enough to recommend the display. Project 491C is going to be a 49-inch beast made in the super-ultrawide form factor. This isn’t a common monitor style for gaming displays, but seeing as the panel is curved, it could offer some next-level immersion in a lot of titles.

The panel itself adds to the impressive factor, seeing as this is a QD-OLED,it’s almost bound to be bright and gorgeous. On top of that, MSI decked out the monitor with a high refresh rate of 240Hz. This isn’t MSI’s first venture into QD-OLED, but it’s a first when it comes to combining that panel with that high of a refresh rate.

MSI claims that this is the first such monitor in the world, and it has already received the CES 2023 Innovation Award. With CES 2023 coming up in January 2023, we’re likely to learn more about this display shortly.

So far, MSI didn’t make any mentions of the price or availability. One thing is for sure — this display won’t come cheap, so brace yourselves if you’re hoping to own it one day. On top of the (likely high) cost of the monitor, you’ll also need one of the best GPUs to make the most of this beast.

While MSI’s announcement wasn’t much more than just a quick teaser, LG has just come out with the pricing and release dates for two interesting displays of its own.

First unveiled at this year’s IFA, the LG UltraGear 45GR95QE is a 45-inch OLED display. Much like MSI’s upcoming offering, this one too has a 240Hz refresh rate and is curved. It’s more of a standard ultrawide though, with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 3,440 x 1,440 QHD resolution. It will support both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium. Alongside the 45-inch model, LG is also launching a 27-inch UltraGear OLED with a flat screen.

Both displays will be available to preorder starting on December 12 and will begin shipping on December 28 or later. The 27-inch version will cost $999, but the price for the 45-inch monitor is, unsurprisingly, a lot higher. You can expect to spend $1,699 if you want to own that model. This gives us a good idea of just how expensive MSI’s upcoming display might be — it most likely won’t be cheaper than the new LG.

