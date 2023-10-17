 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Even Intel’s best chips won’t catch up with Apple, TSMC CEO says

Alex Blake
By

You might not know it, but all of Apple’s chips are made by a company called TSMC. They’re widely considered to be far more advanced than any chip rival Intel is pumping out at the moment, and now, TSMC has declared that things are going to stay that way.

The comments come after Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said his company would catch up with Apple’s chips by next year, with the intention of surpassing them in terms of power and efficiency.

Intel CEO talking about Meteor Lake
Intel

However, TSMC founder Morris Chang is apparently unimpressed by Gelsinger’s claims, stating in response that even if Intel is able to improve its chip yields and technology, offer competitive prices and attempt to level the playing field, it will still be left in TSMC’s “shadow” unless geopolitical factors give it a boost.

Recommended Videos

The statement suggests TSMC is feeling confident in its chipmaking process. If you’re an Apple user, it could be seen as a message that the best iPhones and MacBooks will continue to outperform their rivals.

Related

Can Intel fight back?

14th-generation Intel processor.
Intel

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro chips are made using a 3-nanometer process, with its M3 Mac chip expected to follow suit shortly, and this process is anticipated to result in phenomenal performance and efficiency. In fact, TSMC has already announced it will be moving to an improved 2nm process in 2025, which could be one reason for the company’s confidence that Intel will struggle to keep up.

Right now, many Intel chips can match or exceed TSMC’s offerings in terms of performance, but do so at the cost of high temperatures and power draw, struggling to match TSMC’s ability to keep heat down while maintaining output.

In any attempt to fight back, Intel is pulling out all the stops to compete with Apple, including adopting a system-on-a-chip approach for its upcoming Meteor Lake chips. That could help to improve efficiency, and Intel will be hoping it will narrow the gap with Apple.

Whether that actually comes to pass is uncertain, but we’ll likely find out later this year when Meteor Lake launches. For now at least, it seems like TSMC is unfazed by what could be around the corner. If you’re an Apple fan, that will be music to your ears.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
Intel may be changing Meteor Lake CPUs to compete with Apple
14th-generation Intel processor.

Intel may be making some major changes to the architecture of its upcoming Meteor Lake chips, industry sources say. This could potentially give Intel an edge over competitors such as Apple.

According to a new report from DigiTimes, Intel may switch from using its own 7nm process node to TSMC's 5nm.

Read more
Apple tests mystery M3 chip — but there’s some bad news
Man using a 24-inch M1 iMac.

Apple’s M2 chip is strongly expected to make an appearance in new Macs coming later this year, but a new rumor has claimed the iPhone maker is already working on the next generation of chips. It’s bad news if you’re looking forward to getting your hands on an updated iMac any time soon.

The news comes from Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, who has a well-established track record for Apple leaks and product rumors. According to Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple has been testing the M3 chip in the iMac in addition to the nine other Macs that are being put through their paces with the upcoming M2 chip.

Read more
Apple’s Mac chips could soon use a 3nm process for even better performance
The screen of the 2021 MacBook Pro.

Apple’s latest Mac chips -- the M1 Pro and M1 Max inside the new MacBook Pro -- are based on a 5nm manufacturing process. While that helps give them some pretty exceptional performance for the power required, it could soon be usurped by a 3nm process offering even better output.

Citing unnamed sources, DigiTimes claims that chip manufacturer TSMC has begun testing the production of N3 nodes to be used in future chip production. These nodes will be manufactured on a 3nm process, meaning greater transistor density and, in all likelihood, improved performance over existing chips.

Read more