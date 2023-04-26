 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple may be struggling with its next Mac chips — here’s why that matters

Alex Blake
By

Apple’s chip manufacturer is “straining to meet demand” for the chips that will power future Macs, according to a report from EE Times. If these difficulties continue, it could have worrying implications for Apple with just months to go before the 3-nanometer M3 chip is set to debut.

TSMC is currently manufacturing Apple’s 3nm chips (which TSMC calls N3), and the EE Times report notes that TSMC’s “tool and yield struggles have impeded the ramp to volume production.” Aside from Samsung, TSMC is the only company that has the ability to make these chips, so any kind of delay could be of grave concern for Apple execs.

Apple's Tim Millet presents the Apple silicon A14 Bionic chip.
Apple

It could also have a knock-on effect for Mac fans. If TSMC cannot produce the number of chips Apple requires for its future Macs, Apple might have to delay the roll-out of the next line of iMacs and MacBooks, all of which are expected to launch with the 3nm M3 chip in late 2023 or early 2024.

Related

As well as the M3, Apple’s iPhone 15 chip (the A17 Bionic) is expected to be made using a 3nm process. The next iPhones are due to launch in September 2023, so Apple will be hoping TSMC can turn things around in time for its most important product to be unveiled.

Related Videos

The EE Times report follows a statement from TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, who last week explained that although the company was the first in the industry to achieve “high-volume production with good yield” for 3nm chips, its customers’ demands “exceed our ability to supply.”

A temporary blip?

An Apple MacBook Pro 14 sits open on a table.
Apple MacBook Pro 14 Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

However, not every analyst EE Times spoke to is feeling so glum. According to Arete Research analyst Brett Simpson, “At present, we believe N3 yields at TSMC for A17 and M3 processors are at around 55%.” While that might not sound too encouraging, Simpson explains that it’s a “healthy level at this stage in N3 development.” Simpson also expects TSMC to boost its chip yields “by around 5+ points each quarter.”

It seems that TSMC believes its current 3nm struggles will be a temporary blip, since it is already planning to move to a 2nm process in 2025. Wei stated that TSMC is “observing a high level of customer interest and engagement” for its 2nm process, and Apple will undoubtedly be near the front of the queue.

That’s because Apple is known to be one of TSMC’s primary customers, and the Cupertino giant has reportedly bought TSMC’s entire supply of 3nm chips. That means it’s even more important for Apple fans that the manufacturer’s current difficulties do not end up delaying Apple’s next batch of Macs. We’ve got our fingers crossed.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer

In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he fits right in at Digital Trends, where he writes about all things Apple, from the latest devices to ongoing developments and everything in between. He’s loved tech ever since he realized video games were about as fun as real people, but easier to manage and much cheaper.

He was first drawn to Apple thanks to its combination of beautiful design and aspirational price tags that helped remind him of his place somewhere between grunt and serf. He’s written for brands like TechRadar, GamesRadar and MacFormat, and runs a popular blog dedicated to EA’s FIFA series. They say that if the wind’s just right and you really listen hard enough, you can hear him ranting about FIFA’s career mode from anywhere in the world.

Apple just made a huge move to power up your next MacBook
The screen of the MacBook Air M2.

Your next iPhone or Mac could have a major advantage over rival devices, with performance and efficiency that nothing else can match, if a new report is to be believed. It claims Apple has gobbled up the entire supply of a new breed of superefficient chips.

Those chips are manufactured by a company called TSMC that has made Apple’s powerful mobile and computer chips for years. If correct, the report from DigiTimes (via MacRumors) implies Apple’s competitors -- whether they’re making Windows PCs or Android smartphones -- will have to wait their turn while Apple has its fun with the brand-new 3-nanometer chips.

Read more
Your next MacBook Pro could be even faster than expected
The MacBook Pro on a wooden table.

If you thought Apple’s existing Mac chips were impressive, wait until you see what’s coming next. According to a new report from DigiTimes (via Wccftech), the next generation will be better than anything Apple offers at the moment -- much, much better.

That’s great news for Mac enthusiasts. Right now, Apple’s M-series chips are made by TSMC using a 5-nanometer process. They’re widely expected to shift to a smaller 3nm process soon, and according to DigiTimes, TSMC’s testing shows its 3nm process is surpassing even its own expectations.

Read more
You can finally run Windows 11 natively on an Apple silicon Mac
parallels desktop 18 mac gaming

Apple and Microsoft may be eternal rivals, but that doesn’t mean they never work together. Yet Microsoft has never officially supported the idea of running Windows 11 on an Apple silicon Mac, leaving the practice in something of a gray area -- until now.

Installing Windows on a Mac has been pretty straightforward over the years, but the introduction of Apple silicon chips in Apple’s Macs complicated matters a little. Sure, there were ways to do it, but without Microsoft’s official approval, they required workarounds.

Read more