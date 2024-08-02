 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Did Apple just hint that the M4 MacBook Pro isn’t coming in 2024?

By
Apple MacBook Pro 16 downward view showing keyboard and speaker.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

Apple held its third-quater earnings call this week, and it looks like things went pretty well overall. Total revenue was $85 billion, up around 5% year-over-year, and the Mac managed to go up 2% year-over-year as well, bringing in just over $7 billion. But a comment from the Q&A section of the call suggests that the company isn’t expecting any bumps in Mac revenue for the rest of the year and, as MacRumors suggests, this could be code for “no new MacBook.”

After being pressed for clarification on product revenue expectations for the September quarter, Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri commented:

Recommended Videos

“We’re not going into other categories … Keep in mind on the Mac that we will have a challenging [quarter compared] from a year ago, given the fact that we launched, and we had the full quarter impact of the launch of the MacBook Air 15-inch.”

Put a little more simply, this means the Mac revenue for the later quarters of last year was particularly high because Apple had just launched the new MacBook Air M3 — and this year might look a little disappointing in comparison. It’s possible that Maestri is making the point that Apple saw a larger bump in revenue from the 15-inch MacBook Air than it expects from the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro.

On the other hand, this comment could easily be interpreted that the M4 MacBook Pro has been pushed to 2025. This would be odd, especially since that would mean the iPad Pro would be the only M4 device released this year.

However, it’s clear in the call that the questioner was asking for more information than Maestri was willing to provide. Apple obviously doesn’t want to simply leak its plans for the rest of the year, so although the comments imply there won’t be a new MacBook Pro this year, nothing is set in stone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
iPad Pro M4 vs. MacBook Air M3: a harder choice than ever
iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

The line between the iPad Pro and the MacBook Air has always been slim. Despite being very different devices, they're the two 13-inch devices in Apple's lineup -- and with the updated M4 iPad Pro, they are more competitive with each other than ever.

There's a lot we still don't know about the M4 iPad Pro, but here's a preliminary look at how the two devices stack up against each other.
Specs

Read more
The new iPad Pro would be perfect, if only it were a Mac
A person gaming on the M4 iPad Pro and playing Diablo Immortal.

It’s no secret that I’ve been cheering on Apple’s gaming advances over the last year or so. Long-suffering Mac gamers have gone from being the forgotten also-rans of Apple’s ecosystem to feeling on top of the world, all in a very short period of time. But there’s one vital piece missing from the puzzle, and Apple’s new M4 iPad Pros have made it incredibly obvious.

I’ll admit, Mac gamers have been treated well in recent times. Not only have we had phenomenal hardware advancements in the form of the M3 Max chip -- which is a genuine gaming chip so cool and quiet that you’d be fooled into thinking it’s not -- but there’s also been a slate of top-tier games arriving on Apple’s platform, including my beloved Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s a good time to be a Mac gamer.

Read more
Here’s why M4 MacBooks were a no-show — and when they’re coming
A person holds a MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in 2023.

Apple has just released a new iPad Pro with a shocking surprise -- it includes the M4 chip rather than making the more standard upgrade to the M3. It's the first time we've seen an iPad debut the latest M-series Apple Silicon rather than a Mac, which may leave us Mac fans wondering what's going on.

So, what's the deal? Don't worry -- M4 Macs are surely on the way, but these new iPad Pros have thrown in a wrench into the conventional timeline.
The missing M4 Macs

Read more