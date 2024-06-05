 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Here’s why people are fearing for the future of this beloved Mac app

By
The Bartender app being shown in use in macOS.
Bartender

Bartender, a popular menu bar customization app for macOS with a long history, was quietly acquired by new developers sometime in the past few months. With no word from the app’s original creator or the new owners about the transition, MacUpdater sent out the following alert warning users of the situation.

“The company and developer behind Bartender was replaced in a silent and dubious manner — updates to version 5.0.52 and newer are your own risk and responsibility.”

Recommended Videos

This sparked a long Reddit thread where the company behind MacUpdater shared more information about its decision to put out the alert. The first warning sign was blog entries on the Bartender website changing from developer-written posts to SEO articles possibly written by ChatGPT. Next, the code signatures on new releases of the app changed — first to “App Sub 1 LLC,” a company with just a few random iOS apps and a highly suspicious website to its name, and then to a newly formed “Bartender App LLC.” Emails to the original owner were returned as undeliverable, and the Bartender website and support channel didn’t provide any information about the acquisition.

As if this weren’t suspicious enough, the first response from the new owners came in the form of a comment on this very Reddit thread — under the not-so-professional username “Ordinary_Delivery_79.” In the comment, they claim to have mentioned the acquisition on their blog and in support emails to customers — but as other Redditors are quick to point out, no one knows who they are or what “their blog” is. One user also posts a screenshot of their own support email, which doesn’t mention the new owners at all.

As reported by MacRumors, MacUpdater also mentioned that it has been looking into the app to check for malicious code and has yet to find any. But users remain worried because the app has permission for screen recording, which can be a huge security risk if the developers aren’t trustworthy.

More recent comments in the thread identify Applause Group, Inc. as possible new owners, a company dedicated to buying apps and expanding their distribution. According to information on its FAQ page, it appears the company doesn’t focus on continued development of the apps it buys, believing that “users don’t want (or need) big overhauls on the products that they already love.”

Until the new owners put out a more official explanation, though, the situation is still up in the air. Many commenters on the Reddit thread have decided to delete the app for the time being, while others are refusing the update and staying with the older version. There are also people who just want to see these kinds of features integrated in the next version of macOS. Hopefully we’ll hear something official soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specialising in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
Here are 5 macOS 15 features that I can’t wait to see
Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is less than a month away, meaning it’ won't be long before we find out exactly what sort of updates are coming to macOS 15. It’s always an exciting time for Mac users, as we get to find out what Apple is doing to tune up its operating systems and improve the Mac experience for all of us.

By this stage, we’ve already seen a bunch of intriguing leaks hinting at what’s coming in macOS 15. There are a few things I really want Apple to fix, as well as plenty of cool features heading our way if the rumors prove to be correct.

Read more
Why Samsung’s answer to the MacBook Pro can’t quite compete
The Galaxy Book4 Ultra open on a wooden suruface.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the king of the creator laptops, and it's been that way for several years.

But there have been a wave of new Windows laptops attempting to challenge the MacBook Pro on its own terms. The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is certainly a contender, packing some impressive specs in a portable chassis. When you compare the two straight up, the MacBook Pro 16-inch clearly comes away with the upper hand, even when considering its higher price.
Specs and pricing

Read more
MacBook Pro OLED: Here’s everything we know so far
Halo running on a MacBook Pro.

While many of Apple’s laptop rivals have embraced OLED screens, Apple has stuck firmly with mini-LED in its MacBook Pro -- and the results have been spectacular. As we said when we reviewed the M3 Max MacBook Pro, it has the best display out of any laptop, bar none.

Yet, there whispers that Apple is working on something even better: its own brand of OLED display that could take the MacBook Pro to the next level. It’s still early days, and there are all sorts of different rumors flying about, but it seems that something big is definitely in the works.

Read more