 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Apple is trying to guarantee enough M3 chips for the next year

Alan Truly
By
Apple CEO Tim Cook looks at a display of brand new redesigned MacBook Air laptop during the WWDC22
Getty Images / Getty Images

We already heard Apple secured the lion’s share of chipmaker TSMC’s 3nm chip manufacturing capacity. The latest rumor suggests the order has expanded to claim TSMC’s entire supply for the next 12 months.

According to a report from the Economic Daily News, Apple’s processor orders will occupy the full capacity of TSMC’s 3nm manufacturing capabilities. That is a significant win for the Mac and iPhone maker since TSMC’s 3nm node is more advanced than Samsung’s.

Recommended Videos

Apple’s next-generation Mac computers should feature high-performance, yet efficient M3 processors based on N3 (3nm node). The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will boast A17 Bionic chips of this type as well.

Related

Every reduction in manufacturing size brings performance gains while using less power. The difference will be most noticeable for new Mac computers since the M2-series chips use TSMC’s N5P (performance-enhanced 5nm node) design. The iPhone 14 Pro featured a TSMC N4 design, the A16 Bionic.

TSMC’s 3nm chip design will be faster and more efficient than any other consumer technology. Apple will be the first to use these processors in products launching later this year. If the rumor is correct, Apple could also have exclusive access for the next 12 months.

This report might help allay fears that Apple could face chip shortages in 2024. The tech giant has such a robust supply chain that it sustained high production levels through most of the pandemic chip shortages.

Given the potential for significant speed gains and extended battery life, Apple’s fall event should be more interesting than ever, with powerful new Macs and iPhones. A new iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro are expected.

This allocation could come with price increases, though. As analyst Ming-Chi Kuo points out, Apple will be purchasing TSMC’s latest finished node. The company, according to the analyst, loops the price of defective chips into the cost of finished wafers, causing the price of new processors to steadily go up. The analyst predicts this year’s A17 (and likely the M3) will continue this trend.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Apple M3 chip: faster speeds, better efficiency, and more
Apple's Tim Millet presents the Apple silicon A14 Bionic chip.

There’s no doubt that Apple silicon has been a massive boost to Apple’s best Macs, banishing the days of sluggish performance under Intel’s processors. But what’s coming next? And more importantly, can Apple keep the momentum going?

Well, the next generation of Apple silicon chips will be the M3, and all the rumors suggest it could be the best addition to the line-up yet. We’ve searched high and low for all the details, so if you’re wondering what to expect from the M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and more, you’ve come to the right place.
Release date

Read more
Here’s why Apple’s M3 MacBook chip could destroy its rivals
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.

Apple’s next round of M2 Macs is only a few weeks from being announced at the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), but a new leak has already revealed the top-secret follow-up that is due out later this year, long after the WWDC dust has settled.

That’s because Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman has just spilled the beans on Apple’s M3 chip line-up, including hardware specifications for the M3 Pro that will likely find its way into the next MacBook Pro laptop. It’s the first time we’ve seen this level of detail for what could be one of the most exciting chips in recent years.

Read more
Apple’s next MacBooks and iPads could be in serious trouble
The MacBook Pro open on a wooden table.

Hype has been growing for Apple’s upcoming M3 chips, which are expected to splash down in a slate of Macs and iPads later this year. Yet one leaker has come along to spoil the party and has claimed that we won’t see anything of the sort until 2024.

That idea comes from Twitter leaker Revegnus, who tweeted that there would be “No M3 Mac or iPad for this year.” That will be disappointing news to anyone looking forward to laying their hands on the latest and greatest Apple silicon chips in the coming months.

Read more