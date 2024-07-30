 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Your M3 MacBook Pro can finally connect to two displays

By
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

As spotted by the folks at iMore, the macOS Sonoma 14.6 update released on July 29 has added support for two external displays on the M3 MacBook Pro. People have been waiting for this since the M3 MacBook Air launched in March with this feature, and now it’s finally here.

Apple confirmed its intentions to bring this update to the M3 MacBook Pro around the time the M3 Air launched, but it’s unknown why it took so long. The feature shares the same limitation as the M3 Air — you can only use two external displays while the laptop is closed. This is different from models using the M1 Pro, M2 Pro, or M3 Pro level chips that can handle two external monitors and the native display all at once.

Recommended Videos

Handling multiple screens requires a lot of power, which, to put it simply, is why the standard chips can handle less and the more expensive chips can handle more. MacBook Pros with the M2 Max or M3 Max chip can handle up to four external displays.

However, knowing which chips can do what isn’t always intuitive. Some people might feel like an M3 chip or a MacBook Pro should be able to do what older Pro chips can do with no problem — but that’s not quite how it works. The number may go up, but the standard chips are designed to handle standard tasks and have certain limitations.

If you need power, you typically have to pay for it. But this two-display compromise for the M3 chip is a great way to get the best of both worlds.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
MacBooks are facing a new problem
The MacBook Air on a white table.

You might have noticed that Apple’s various Macs haven’t had many hardware changes in recent years. The design of the MacBook Pro has barely changed since 2021, while the Mac mini’s chassis has remained the same since 2020 (and has barely been altered in almost 15 years). The Mac Pro, meanwhile, is still rocking the same look it’s had since 2019.

The slowdown in changes is intentional on Apple's part, though it creates an obvious problem with how the company will get you excited about upgrading to devices in the future.
Longer-lasting devices
We shouldn’t really be too surprised about how we got here. Apple’s hardware designs are (usually) great, and they tend to last a lot longer than rivals’ devices, meaning there’s not a desperate need to regularly update them. Software, on the other hand, is moving so fast -- especially when it comes to AI -- that it makes a certain kind of sense that Apple prioritizes upgrades here over hardware tweaks.

Read more
MacOS Sequoia release date: Here’s when your Mac will get the update
macOS 15 features.

During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, we got our first look at the latest macOS version, macOS 15 -- otherwise known as Sequoia.

The update is bringing the exciting new customization features from iPadOS 18 and iOS 18, as well as iPhone mirroring, iPhone notifications, window tiling, Safari updates, and a new password app. Plus, a load of these features will be powered by the new Apple Intelligence.

Read more
How the new iPad Pro is changing everything for the MacBook
M4 iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

iPad Pro (M4) Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

If Apple products from the last decade are known for anything, it’s for being incredibly thin and light. Now, almost five years to the day since former head designer Jony Ive left Apple, his obsession for weightlessness looks set to come roaring back at the company that once employed him.

Read more