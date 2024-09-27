A new Vision Pro model will enter mass production during the second half of 2025, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and it will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced M5 chip. The headset will also get Apple Intelligence, which, combined with its spatial computing, will be its main selling point.

It’s expected that other design, spec, or hardware elements won’t change much, which should help keep the price from going up. Instead, Kuo speculates that the price will stay pretty much the same, giving Apple another chance to provide enough value to justify the $3,000 price tag.

While Apple has a bit of a reputation for taking niche products mainstream (e.g., tablets and wearables), it wasn’t able to achieve this with the first version of the Vision Pro. It makes sense to try again at the same price point or release a budget version, while trying to deliver more value to the average buyer.

Rather than Apple Intelligence, however, it’s more likely to be weight and battery improvements that really push the product toward mainstream popularity. These will come eventually, but there’s no word yet on whether the second generation will manage it. That’s not to say Apple Intelligence isn’t important — the better Siri gets, for example, the easier it will be to interact with the Vision Pro naturally.

While we’re waiting for the Vision Pro 2, the first model should get Apple Intelligence as well, although not until next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This isn’t too surprising since it’s clear that the headset’s specs could handle Apple Intelligence, and every other product in that situation is getting it.