 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

The next Apple Vision Pro is tipped to debut the M5 chip next year

By
an Apple Vision Pro headset plugged in.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

A new Vision Pro model will enter mass production during the second half of 2025, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and it will be powered by the yet-to-be-announced M5 chip. The headset will also get Apple Intelligence, which, combined with its spatial computing, will be its main selling point.

It’s expected that other design, spec, or hardware elements won’t change much, which should help keep the price from going up. Instead, Kuo speculates that the price will stay pretty much the same, giving Apple another chance to provide enough value to justify the $3,000 price tag.

Recommended Videos

While Apple has a bit of a reputation for taking niche products mainstream (e.g., tablets and wearables), it wasn’t able to achieve this with the first version of the Vision Pro. It makes sense to try again at the same price point or release a budget version, while trying to deliver more value to the average buyer.

Rather than Apple Intelligence, however, it’s more likely to be weight and battery improvements that really push the product toward mainstream popularity. These will come eventually, but there’s no word yet on whether the second generation will manage it. That’s not to say Apple Intelligence isn’t important — the better Siri gets, for example, the easier it will be to interact with the Vision Pro naturally.

While we’re waiting for the Vision Pro 2, the first model should get Apple Intelligence as well, although not until next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. This isn’t too surprising since it’s clear that the headset’s specs could handle Apple Intelligence, and every other product in that situation is getting it.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts is a contributor at Digital Trends, specializing in computing topics. She has a particular interest in Apple…
M4 MacBook Pro: here’s everything we know so far
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

With the launch of the M4 iPad Pro, you might be wondering when the M4 chip will come to the MacBook Pro. Is it following hot on the heels of Apple’s flagship iPad, or will we have a significant wait before Apple’s laptop gets an upgrade?

We’ve scoured the rumor mill to find the answer, as well as worked out what sort of performance, features, and designs we can expect. If you’re interested in learning more about the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro, you’re in the right place.
Price and release date

Read more
Apple’s gaming push is heating up faster than you think
Frostpunk 2 runs on a MacBook.

A few years back, I was invited to meet with Apple about its new push into gaming. The company wouldn’t show me a flashy new product to enable that. Instead, it showed me something more modest: No Man’s Sky running smoothly on a MacBook. It looked great, but it wasn’t exactly earth-shattering. It was an independent game from 2016 running on a laptop as well as it had already been running for years on other PCs. I got the sense that I wasn’t there to cover a big development in tech, but rather to see a proof of concept that had bigger plans attached.

Years later, those plans are coming into focus even if they still aren’t fully realized yet. I recently attended a repeat of that showcase, only this time I wasn’t just watching an eight-year-old game running on a laptop. I demoed several games, including brand new ones, this time running on a range of devices including the MacBook Air M3 and a 13” iPad Pro M4. While we’re still a long ways away from the App Store being up to snuff with Steam on Windows, I’m starting to see where gaming on iOS is headed -- and Apple is getting there faster than I expected.
Growing gaming
During my recent session with Apple, I’d get to see and play several games running across iPhone, iPad, and Macbooks. Some of those experiences are more exciting for Apple than for casual players. It’s neat that Resident Evil 7 can run well on an iPhone, but that’s not so surprising when I already know that the much more recent Resident Evil 4 does too. I’m happy to see games like Control and Valheim looking great, but those are existential wins for Apple as it seeks more partners to expand its gaming efforts. I don’t imagine that gamers are jumping to play games that have been out for years on an Apple device (and according to reports, they very much aren’t yet).

Read more
Steve Jobs predicted Apple Intelligence almost 40 years ago
Steve Jobs in Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine.

The generative AI revolution began long before ChatGPT made its debut in November 2022. Computer Science researchers and sci-fi authors alike have been imagining the potential of thinking, feeling computers from the days of pulling literal bugs out of mainframes. Visionary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was just as enamored with that ideal, as he describes in this 1985 video recording, almost 40 years ago.

https://twitter.com/vijayshekhar/status/1702939329654661278

Read more