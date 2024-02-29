 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Star Wars: KOTOR remake developer reportedly sold by Embracer Group

Tomas Franzese
By
A Sith lord in the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake trailer.
Saber Interactive

Saber Interactive, the game developer and publisher behind highly anticipated upcoming games like the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is reportedly being sold by its parent company, Embracer Group.

Bloomberg reports that Saber Interactive will be sold to private investors for “up to $500 million.” Saber Interactive has several subsidiaries, including 3D Realms, 4A Games, Aspyr Media, New World Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, and Zen Studios, but it’s unclear how many of those it will retain ownership of after being sold at this time as Embracer Group and Saber are declining to comment on the deal. Embracer Group originally acquired Saber in February 2020, and it served as one of the company’s primary operating groups.

Recommended Videos

That subsidiary, Aspyr Media, is where the development of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake began. It was announced in 2021, but following some development struggles, the project moved over to Saber itself in 2022. Bloomberg claims that Saber will continue working on that remake; meanwhile, Aspyr is launching a remastered collection of the first two Star Wars Battlefront games next month. Embracer Group is reportedly also looking to sell Gearbox; to that, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said, “Stay tuned” on X.

Related

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in active development but does not have a release date at this time. Saber Interactive games coming out this year include Expeditions: A MudRunner Game on March 5, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on March 14, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on September 9.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
10 best graphics cards of 2024: finding the best GPU for gaming
RTX 3080 graphics cards among other GPUs.

If you want peak performance out of your PC, you need one of the best graphics cards. We've combed through all our reviews of GPUs from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel that were released over the last several generations to bring you a definitive ranking of the best GPUs for gaming, all of which can deliver great gaming performance at different budgets.

The competitiveness between AMD and Nvidia is hotter than it has been in years, and we have several options from both brands. If you're new to building PCs, make sure to read our answers to common GPU questions. We also have a full guide on how to install a graphics card so you can upgrade your PC.

Read more
Call of Duty: Warzone is finally coming to mobile in March
Gameplay from Call of Duty: Warzone mobile

Activision's popular battle royale game Call of Duty: Warzone is making the jump to mobile in March. Specifically, it launches for iOS and Android devices on March 21.

This is a separate game from Tencent's Call of Duty: Mobile, which is currently available on the App Store and Google Play Store. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is made in-house by several Activision teams, including Beenox, Digital Legends, Solid State Studios, and Shanghai Studios. Further signifying that connection is that Warzone Mobile has shared progression with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and the PC and console versions of Warzone. Payers can level up the same weapons, access content from the BlackCell Battle Pass and store, and gain XP on the same account across all three games. Warzone Mobile will also have full controller support, although it will have a virtual controller overlay that's highly customizable.

Read more
Remedy Entertainment now owns the rights to the Control franchise
The main character from Control.

Remedy Entertainment, the developer behind 2019's Control and critically acclaimed games like Alan Wake 2, now fully owns the rights to the Control franchise. That means the Finnish studio now has full, for the lack of a better word, control over the future of this series, including its sequel and multiplayer spin-off.

Previously, the rights to the franchise were owned by 505 Games, a publisher you may know for its hand in publishing Ghostrunner 2 and Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising. According to a message for investors, Remedy will pay 17 million euros to acquire "all publishing, distribution, marketing, and other rights" for Control 2 and a multiplayer project codenamed Condor. When it comes to the original Control, 505 Games will remain the game's publisher until December 31 of this year and control business-to-business deals for that game until an undisclosed date.

Read more