Saber Interactive, the game developer and publisher behind highly anticipated upcoming games like the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, is reportedly being sold by its parent company, Embracer Group.

Bloomberg reports that Saber Interactive will be sold to private investors for “up to $500 million.” Saber Interactive has several subsidiaries, including 3D Realms, 4A Games, Aspyr Media, New World Interactive, Tripwire Interactive, and Zen Studios, but it’s unclear how many of those it will retain ownership of after being sold at this time as Embracer Group and Saber are declining to comment on the deal. Embracer Group originally acquired Saber in February 2020, and it served as one of the company’s primary operating groups.

That subsidiary, Aspyr Media, is where the development of the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake began. It was announced in 2021, but following some development struggles, the project moved over to Saber itself in 2022. Bloomberg claims that Saber will continue working on that remake; meanwhile, Aspyr is launching a remastered collection of the first two Star Wars Battlefront games next month. Embracer Group is reportedly also looking to sell Gearbox; to that, Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said, “Stay tuned” on X.

The remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in active development but does not have a release date at this time. Saber Interactive games coming out this year include Expeditions: A MudRunner Game on March 5, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection on March 14, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on September 9.

