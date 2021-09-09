  1. Gaming

Knights of the Old Republic is getting a PS5 remake

By

A remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, the critically-acclaimed Star Wars RPG, was announced at Sony’s PlayStation September Showcase. The remake reveal did not share much information besides that it is being worked on by Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games.

Knights of the Old Republic was originally released back in 2003 for Xbox and PC. However, it did eventually get released on Linux, MacOS, iPhone/iPad, and Android years later. This will be the first time that this RPG will be available on a PlayStation console. It is unclear at the moment if this remake will only be available on the PS5 or if it will launch on the Xbox family of consoles and for PCs.

The story takes place thousands of years before the Skywalker saga found in the movies. The game pits a newly-awakened Jedi against the Sith Empire. Players gather a whole host of party members, form relationships with them, and take them into battle. Player choice is a heavy focus, as player decisions can radically alter the ending.

The interesting takeaway from this trailer is that the remake is being worked on by Lucasfilm Games and Aspyr. The former is no surprise because, of course, Lucasfilm Games will have its hands on a Star Wars product. However, Aspyr working on the game may have some people scratching their heads. The original game was developed by Bioware before they created their own IPs, such as the Mass Effect and the Dragon Age series. It seems that Bioware will not be involved with creating the remake but instead will be helmed by Aspyr.

The Austin, Texas, company is known for porting games to MacOS such as Sim City 4 and DOOM 3. Aspyr was the company that ported Knights of the Old Republic to MacOS, so it is quite familiar with the game itself.

Editors' Recommendations

Spider-Man 2 is coming in 2023 — and it’s bringing Venom

Miles Morales and Peter Parker stand together in Spider-Man 2.

God of War: Ragnarok trailer sets up war against the gods

Kratos and his son sit by a fire in God of War Ragnarok.

GTA 5’s PS5 port is being delayed, so keep playing it on your old consoles

gta 5 port delayed gta5

M1 MacBook owners are suing Apple for cracked screens

A cracked M1 MacBook Display.

This work-from-home laptop is $968 off at Dell today — you read that right!

Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop shown with screen open and mostly closed on a white background

Wolverine is the next Marvel hero to get the video game treatment

Wolverine

Android 12: Everything you need to know

Android 12 developer preview home screen.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands gets a release date and wild gameplay trailer

Loot pours out of a treasure chest.

This Audio-Technica noise-canceling headphones deal will save you $150

Audio Technica QuietPoint® Wireless Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones on a white background

Android 12 Beta 5 showcases new features ahead of final release

couple smiling at phone

Best server deals for September 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

Staples is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 right now

microsoft surface pro 7 tablet with keyboard on white background

Samsung Galaxy Notebook with a QLED touchscreen just got a huge price cut

most exciting laptop trends ces 2021 samsung galaxy chromebook 2