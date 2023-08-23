 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 reminds me of Exoprimal, in the best ways

Tomas Franzese
By

I grew up slightly after the heyday of demo discs, but the one game I most closely associate with it was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. The third-person shooter was the main game featured on an Official Xbox Magazine demo disc, and I remember having tons of fun playing its short demo again and again, mowing down tons of Orks with my guns and Chainsword in the process. There was something simple and satisfying about its demo that I couldn’t get enough of at 12 years old. While I never actually played the whole game, it’s a somewhat formative gaming experience I’ve remembered for over a decade.

Those positive feelings all resurfaced when I played an hour-long demo of Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment’s Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ahead of its appearance at Gamescom, which captured the same frenetic energy I loved about that demo. More surprising, though, is how much it’s reminding me of the much more recent Exoprimal from Capcom. It’s dumb fun, and I mean that in the best possible way.

Recommended Videos

Power trip

My preview began with Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus, who players will recognize from the first game, and new characters Chairon and Gadriel landing on the Planet of Kadaku. Their goal is to help turn the tide of a nasty intergalactic fight and take back an orbital canon facility. This level of Space Marine 2 swaps out the original’s Orks for Tyranids, which are more bug-like enemies; regardless, they’re just as quickly torn apart by a shred of bullets or a chainsaw sword.

Space Marines fight Tyranids in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

It didn’t take long to get to that shooting, either. Shortly after landing, my crew met up with Major Sarkanna, who explained that the Tyranids had taken over Kadaku’s Orbital Guns and pushed the Cadians back to a trench-filled encampment that wouldn’t look out of place in World War I (minus the aliens). Like the raptors in Exoprimal, Tryanids rushed the encampment in a giant horde, so I had to fight back with the weapons at my disposal.

The Bolt Pistols and rifles I used had heft to them, as their bullets tore apart the smaller enemies and noticeably hurt the bigger ones as I fought in that camp, through a jungle, and finally on the Orbital Guns as I took them back. If anything got too close to me, I could dodge, use my Combat Knife (and later Chainsword) to parry attacks and quickly strike back, or activate Titus’ Righteous Fury skill to increase my health and defense in pivotal moments.

Combat in Space Marine 2 feels weighty, but it also made me feel powerful. My Space Marines were much stronger than any of the soldiers around them, and I could feel that. It’s gory and brutal, with detailed execution animations and intense set pieces that capture the feeling of a warzone just as well as games like Call of Duty: World at War or Gears of War. Still, it revels in the power trip that playing as a strong, action hero soldier slicing and shooting through hordes of enemies in a situation like this enables.

Titus fights an enemy in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2 is intentionally macho, brutal, and gruff. It’s like the angsty, violent, sci-fi stepchild of a Dynasty Warriors game. By playing into that so much, it taps into the same primal power trip that made its predecessor memorable, even during this short demo. It’s the same inherently gratifying feeling that has kept me coming back to Exoprimal, a recent, surprisingly great multiplayer shooter from Capcom. It’s good to know I have another option to get that fix.

Co-op chaos

Space Marine 2 is primarily designed as a co-op shooter. It seems like it’d be easier to take down all of these Tyranid hordes with the help of other players, and there’s a full ping and revive that you’d expect from games in this genre. I enjoy games of this ilk — like Outriders and Remnant 2 — although the fact this preview build didn’t let me play with others means some crucial questions remain. Namely, I’m not quite sure how distinctly each player character will feel to play from each other, which is essential in a co-op shooter that one might play over and over with friends.

I hope to learn more about co-op play soon, as playing with AI wasn’t a very smooth process during my time with the game. I played a build from a game actively in development, so hopefully the bot AI will get a bit better before release. Still, during this demo, my allies ignored reviving me when I was down multiple times, even when there weren’t many enemies around or they’d killed all of the ones that were. This is frustrating, of course, so it seems like it will be a better idea to play Space Marine 2 with two friends over bots when it does finally come out.

Titus fights enemies in the jungle in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Focus Entertainment

Space Marine 2 seems like a satisfying action game; I just hope the co-op elements don’t end up causing any problems in the final version, whether you’re using the features or not. Still, it’s hard to say no to a game that can tap into that primal joy of annihilating hordes of enemies with massive blades and powerful guns in a big suit of armor. Capcom demonstrated that in July with Exoprimal, and now Space Marine 2 is poised to be a worthy herald of that power fantasy. If that’s what you want from this game, then I think you’ll have a good time with it in both single-player and co-op.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 releases for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X sometime this winter.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Immortals of Aveum: how to craft and upgrade gear
Jak winds up his magic fist in Immortals of Aveum.

In order for Jak to control his magic in Immortals of Aveum, he will need special equipment and gear. You get default equipment for wielding your red, blue, and green magic, but you're not stuck with the basics for the entire game. During the opening chapters, you will no doubt have collected some gold and essence, but not known what they do or how to use them. These are for upgrades and crafting, which is how you will keep up with the challenges of the Everwar.

Read more
Half-Life 2 is getting Nvidia’s RTX treatment with DLSS 3
Gordon Freeman's suit in Half-Life 2 RTX

Nvidia announced Half-Life 2 RTX at Gamescom, which means one of the best games of all time will get a community-made remaster with ray-tracing, DLSS 3, and more, similar to what happened with Portal.

Half-Life 2 RTX is the latest in a long stream of fan-made remasters for classic PC games that demonstrate the power of Nvidia's latest technology. Last year, Valve Software's Portal got this treatment, and Digital Trends called it the most demanding PC game we've ever tested. It's not surprising that Nvidia would move on to what is probably Valve's other most influential game, Half-Life 2. This game, which was originally released in 2004, set a new bar for first-person shooters and has a vibrant modding community. Now, some of those modders have come together to form Orbifold Studios and are working with Nvidia to release Half-Life 2 RTX.

Read more
Big discounts just landed on Razer Blade gaming laptops
Razer Blade 14 and 15 compared.

Razer has evolved from making gaming accessories with its popular line of Razer Blade gaming laptops. These machines are currently on sale with attention-catching discounts of up to $1,200, but if you're interested in these gaming laptop deals, you're going to have to make a quick decision on which model to purchase because we're not sure if the offers will still be available tomorrow. We'll provide the details on these Razer Blade gaming laptops to help you choose, so hurry up and push through with the transaction as soon as you can.
Razer Blade 14 -- $1,800, was $2,000

The Razer Blade 14 offers excellent performance with its AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gaming by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The Razer Blade 14 maintains portability with its 14-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and you'll have enough space for your favorite games on its 1TB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Read more