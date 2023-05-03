Xbox will hold three significant livestreams in June, including an “Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct Double Feature” and an Xbox Games Showcase Extended that will provide an even deeper dive into the games from the double feature.

Every year, Xbox holds some sort of announcement-filled showcase in June. Most of the time, this lined up with E3, but E3 2023 was canceled in March. Still, these three showcases are happening during the week when E3 2023 would have taken place.

Related Videos

The string of shows starts at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 11, with the Xbox Games Showcase. An Xbox Wire post says this showcase will be focused on “new surprises and first looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world.” Hopefully, we’ll get updates on highly anticipated exclusives like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Avowed. Interestingly, the “and Bethesda” part of the showcase’s title from last year was removed, suggesting that ZeniMax Media’s studios won’t have much of a presence in the showcase.

Maybe that’s because of what follows that presentation. As soon as the Xbox Games Showcase ends, the previously announced Starfield Direct will begin. This will finally be Bethesda Game Studios’ massive deep dive into Starfield and will include lots of new gameplay and developer interviews so players can have a better sense of the game ahead of its release this September.

Finally, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place. This show is intended to give longer looks and deep dives into some of the games briefly seen in the Sunday showcase, though it’s possible that this presentation will have some exclusive announcements too.

With these three livestreams and various Xbox FanFest events happening around the world that week, the week of June 11 seems like it will be quite an exciting one for Xbox fans and could get their minds off the disappointing release of Redfall. These showcases will all be livestreamed on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

Editors' Recommendations