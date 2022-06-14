Microsoft held the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, giving a first look at gameplay for Redfall and Starfield and revealing brand-new games like Pentiment and Minecraft Legends. As that showcase was focused on reveals, it had a very fast pace outside of the extended looks at Redfall and Starfield. Microsoft is making up for that with the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation today.



During it, we’ll learn more about the games we saw on Sunday and possibly even get a couple of new announcements about games coming to Xbox over the next year. Specifically, Xbox Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg tweeted that Xbox Games Showcase Extended “will feature interviews with more context and discussions with folks” about the games shown on Sunday. While this livestream will probably be slower-paced and less reveal-heavy than Sunday’s showcase, we’re still rounding up everything Microsoft decides to highlight during Xbox Games Showcase Extended and will update this story as Microsoft reveals new information about the impending Xbox game lineup.

Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a console exclusive

The first real announcement of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended was that Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass. The PC version of the game will come to Xbox Game Pass this fall. It will then come to Xbox consoles and that version of Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023 as a console exclusive.

Everything Else

Bethesda’s Pete Hines defended the delays of Redfall and Starfield, discussed how Redfall was distinct from previous Arkane and cooperative shooter games, referenced The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76’s expansions, and emphasized how players have lots of freedom to do what they want in Starfield in an interview.

Naraka: Bladepoint’s developers gave an overview of the game’s characters, gameplay, and the campaign ahead of its release on Xbox Series X|S consoles next week. NetEase also confirmed that it would come to Xbox One later this year.

