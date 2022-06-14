 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Everything announced at Xbox Games Showcase Extended

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft held the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, giving a first look at gameplay for Redfall and Starfield and revealing brand-new games like Pentiment and Minecraft Legends. As that showcase was focused on reveals, it had a very fast pace outside of the extended looks at Redfall and Starfield. Microsoft is making up for that with the Xbox Games Showcase Extended presentation today.

During it, we’ll learn more about the games we saw on Sunday and possibly even get a couple of new announcements about games coming to Xbox over the next year. Specifically, Xbox Marketing GM Aaron Greenberg tweeted that Xbox Games Showcase Extended “will feature interviews with more context and discussions with folks” about the games shown on Sunday. While this livestream will probably be slower-paced and less reveal-heavy than Sunday’s showcase, we’re still rounding up everything Microsoft decides to highlight during Xbox Games Showcase Extended and will update this story as Microsoft reveals new information about the impending Xbox game lineup. 

Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass as a console exclusive

The first real announcement of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended was that Valheim is coming to Xbox Game Pass. The PC version of the game will come to Xbox Game Pass this fall. It will then come to Xbox consoles and that version of Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023 as a console exclusive.

Everything Else

  • Bethesda’s Pete Hines defended the delays of Redfall and Starfield, discussed how Redfall was distinct from previous Arkane and cooperative shooter games, referenced The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76’s expansions, and emphasized how players have lots of freedom to do what they want in Starfield in an interview.
  • Naraka: Bladepoint’s developers gave an overview of the game’s characters, gameplay, and the campaign ahead of its release on Xbox Series X|S consoles next week. NetEase also confirmed that it would come to Xbox One later this year. 

Editors' Recommendations

You can finally move your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp and Telegram app icons.

Why nearly 50% of Windows 10 users still cling to Internet Explorer

Laptop running Internet Explorer.

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

How to use Face ID on an iPhone

apple-face-id-feature2

Street Fighter 6 director reveals World Tour mode’s true purpose

A player stands in Metro City's Times Square equivalent in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

Sony noise-canceling headphones are on sale at Best Buy

A man with a mask wearing Sony WH 1000XM4 headphones.

Don’t buy a new GPU — AMD’s RDNA 3 could be right around the corner

AMD RX 6950 XT installed in a PC.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Save over $500 on Alienware gaming laptops and desktops today

The Alienware x15 R1 gaming laptop sits open with the Alienware logo on the screen.

Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X is 66% off at Best Buy

Master Chief holding an assault rifle in Halo Infinite.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Tangle-free cleaning from $30

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Release date, leaks, price, and more

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Apple iPhone 14: Release date, leaks, price, and more

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.