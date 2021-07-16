The ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau will continue in Slime Rancher 2, a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit open-world spacey ranching simulator original. Announced as somewhat of a surprise sequel at E3 2021, there are still very few details about what the sequel will look like. We know we’ll be exploring an island, capturing and raising cute little slimes of all varieties, selling their plots, and just having a grand time. But how will this sequel expand on the original? Are we going to see new slimes? New tech? More lore?

Here’s everything we know about Slime Rancher 2 so far!

Release date



Slime Rancher 2 is slated to be released sometime in 2022. We don’t have any more information than that, and there isn’t any sort of historical precedent for release dates since this is only the second Slime Rancher game from Monomi Park.

Platforms

Like its predecessor, Slime Rancher 2 will be released on Xbox Series X and Windows PC. And great news for console players — the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day!

Trailer

Gameplay

Slime Rancher 2 returns to the Far, Far Range and finds Beatrix LeBeau on unfamiliar shores across the Slime Sea on the mysterious Rainbow Island. We’re getting a brand new island to explore that Monomi Park describes as being “painted in a prismatic array of ever-shifting colors, and its great expanses will put [Beatrix’s] adventurous spirit to the test.” We cannot wait!

Beatrix will establish a new ranch on Rainbow Island, exploring the map, collecting slimes, and bringing them home to raise. We’re expecting the gameplay to look pretty similar to the original title, but the game itself should have a brand new feel. Nick Popovich, Slime Rancher game director and CEO of developer Monomi Park, recently told K2C Digital that the sequel will be much larger thanks to the development team essentially building it from scratch.

“One of the reasons we had to move on from the first game is that we were literally, and I mean literally, reaching the bounds of the world,” Popovich says. “Everything in the original Slime Rancher is basically happening in the same scene to have that seamless movement between zones, and we were coming up to the physical limits of this virtual space.”

“With a sequel, everyone gets to interpret this new art that we’ve made all at once, the conversation happens all at once. There isn’t this distance between veteran players and new players,” he added.

Here’s a list of returning and brand new slimes and food items that eager gamers have either seen in trailers — or their plorts have been seen listed in screenshots including a Plort Market:

New slimes Cotton Slime

Flutter Slime

Angler Slime

Batty Slime

Tanuki Slime Returning slimes Pink Slime

Rock Slime

Tabby Slime

Phosphor Slime

Boom Slime

Rad Slime

Crystal Slime

Hunter Slime

Honey Slime

Puddle Slime

Quantum Slime

Saber Slime

Fire Slime

Tangle Slime

Dervish Slime

Mosaic Slime

Lucky Slime

Gold Slime

Tarr New food Dodo Hen

Water Lettuce Returning food Pogofruit

Cuberry

Mint Mango

Hen Hen

Roostro

Carrot

Heart Beet

Multiplayer

The original Slime Rancher didn’t have any multiplayer options, and we don’t expect to see any pop up in Slime Rancher 2. In the past, the development team has been pretty adamant about Slime Rancher being a strictly unique solo experience. That being said, we’d love to see an option to send friends mail or visit other ranches as spectators. We can hope!

DLC

The first Slime Rancher game has a series of DLC packs that mostly consisted of added cosmetics for your slimes and gear. There were also several free updates for the games that added plenty of game-changing features, including drones that can be programmed to help with various tasks around the ranch, pool party fashion, and huge storage upgrades. We expect Slime Rancher 2 will get the same treatment, consistently improving through updates during its lifecycle.

Slime Rancher 2 is still a little too far out for pre-orders, but we’ll be sure to let you know if and when pre-orders become available right here.

