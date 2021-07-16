  1. Gaming

Everything we know about Slime Rancher 2

By

The ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau will continue in Slime Rancher 2, a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit open-world spacey ranching simulator original. Announced as somewhat of a surprise sequel at E3 2021, there are still very few details about what the sequel will look like. We know we’ll be exploring an island, capturing and raising cute little slimes of all varieties, selling their plots, and just having a grand time. But how will this sequel expand on the original? Are we going to see new slimes? New tech? More lore?

Here’s everything we know about Slime Rancher 2 so far!

Further reading

Release date

Slime Rancher 2 promotional art.
Slime Rancher 2 is slated to be released sometime in 2022. We don’t have any more information than that, and there isn’t any sort of historical precedent for release dates since this is only the second Slime Rancher game from Monomi Park.

Platforms

Slime Rancher 2 takes place on Rainbow Island.

Like its predecessor, Slime Rancher 2 will be released on Xbox Series X and Windows PC. And great news for console players — the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day!

Trailer

Gameplay

A massive farm in Slime Rancher 2.

Slime Rancher 2 returns to the Far, Far Range and finds Beatrix LeBeau on unfamiliar shores across the Slime Sea on the mysterious Rainbow Island. We’re getting a brand new island to explore that Monomi Park describes as being “painted in a prismatic array of ever-shifting colors, and its great expanses will put [Beatrix’s] adventurous spirit to the test.” We cannot wait!
Beatrix will establish a new ranch on Rainbow Island, exploring the map, collecting slimes, and bringing them home to raise. We’re expecting the gameplay to look pretty similar to the original title, but the game itself should have a brand new feel. Nick Popovich, Slime Rancher game director and CEO of developer Monomi Park, recently told K2C Digital that the sequel will be much larger thanks to the development team essentially building it from scratch.
“One of the reasons we had to move on from the first game is that we were literally, and I mean literally, reaching the bounds of the world,” Popovich says. “Everything in the original Slime Rancher is basically happening in the same scene to have that seamless movement between zones, and we were coming up to the physical limits of this virtual space.”
“With a sequel, everyone gets to interpret this new art that we’ve made all at once, the conversation happens all at once. There isn’t this distance between veteran players and new players,” he added.
Here’s a list of returning and brand new slimes and food items that eager gamers have either seen in trailers — or their plorts have been seen listed in screenshots including a Plort Market:

New slimes

  • Cotton Slime
  • Flutter Slime
  • Angler Slime
  • Batty Slime
  • Tanuki Slime

Returning slimes

  • Pink Slime
  • Rock Slime
  • Tabby Slime
  • Phosphor Slime
  • Boom Slime
  • Rad Slime
  • Crystal Slime
  • Hunter Slime
  • Honey Slime
  • Puddle Slime
  • Quantum Slime
  • Saber Slime
  • Fire Slime
  • Tangle Slime
  • Dervish Slime
  • Mosaic Slime
  • Lucky Slime
  • Gold Slime
  • Tarr

New food

  • Dodo Hen
  • Water Lettuce

Returning food

  • Pogofruit
  • Cuberry
  • Mint Mango
  • Hen Hen
  • Roostro
  • Carrot
  • Heart Beet

Multiplayer

Wile slimes glow at night in Slime Rancher 2.

The original Slime Rancher didn’t have any multiplayer options, and we don’t expect to see any pop up in Slime Rancher 2. In the past, the development team has been pretty adamant about Slime Rancher being a strictly unique solo experience. That being said, we’d love to see an option to send friends mail or visit other ranches as spectators. We can hope!

DLC

Slimes happily bounce around in the wild in Slime Rancher 2.

The first Slime Rancher game has a series of DLC packs that mostly consisted of added cosmetics for your slimes and gear. There were also several free updates for the games that added plenty of game-changing features, including drones that can be programmed to help with various tasks around the ranch, pool party fashion, and huge storage upgrades. We expect Slime Rancher 2 will get the same treatment, consistently improving through updates during its lifecycle.

Pre-order

Bunny slimes in the wild in Slime Rancher 2.

Slime Rancher 2 is still a little too far out for pre-orders, but we’ll be sure to let you know if and when pre-orders become available right here.

Editors' Recommendations

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED

How to Preorder the Nintendo Switch OLED.

Rainbow Six Extraction and Riders Republic delayed, again

Promo art for Rainbow Six Extraction.

How to play multiplayer in Monster Hunter Stories 2

A rider rides a Tigrex in Monster Hunter Stories 2.

How to pre-order the Steam Deck

Factorio running on a Steam Deck.

Steam Deck brings gaming’s ongoing accessibility issues into focus

Steam Deck

Xbox Series X/S topples Switch sales in record-setting June

The Xbox Series X and S compared.

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021

Red Dead Online’s season passes should become a live service standard

red dead online

Fortnite challenge guide: Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas

Overhead view of Holly Hatchery in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy equipment on top of abductors

Closeup of abductor from Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Deploy alien nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

Alien nanite in Fortnite.

Fortnite challenge guide: Destroy alien trees

Alien tree in Fortnite.

The true cost of the Steam Deck is higher than you think

Steam Deck