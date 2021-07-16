The ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau will continue in Slime Rancher 2, a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit open-world spacey ranching simulator original. Announced as somewhat of a surprise sequel at E3 2021, there are still very few details about what the sequel will look like. We know we’ll be exploring an island, capturing and raising cute little slimes of all varieties, selling their plots, and just having a grand time. But how will this sequel expand on the original? Are we going to see new slimes? New tech? More lore?
Here’s everything we know about Slime Rancher 2 so far!
Release date
Slime Rancher 2 is slated to be released sometime in 2022. We don’t have any more information than that, and there isn’t any sort of historical precedent for release dates since this is only the second Slime Rancher game from Monomi Park.
Platforms
Like its predecessor, Slime Rancher 2 will be released on Xbox Series X and Windows PC. And great news for console players — the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass on release day!
Trailer
Gameplay
New slimes
- Cotton Slime
- Flutter Slime
- Angler Slime
- Batty Slime
- Tanuki Slime
Returning slimes
- Pink Slime
- Rock Slime
- Tabby Slime
- Phosphor Slime
- Boom Slime
- Rad Slime
- Crystal Slime
- Hunter Slime
- Honey Slime
- Puddle Slime
- Quantum Slime
- Saber Slime
- Fire Slime
- Tangle Slime
- Dervish Slime
- Mosaic Slime
- Lucky Slime
- Gold Slime
- Tarr
New food
- Dodo Hen
- Water Lettuce
Returning food
- Pogofruit
- Cuberry
- Mint Mango
- Hen Hen
- Roostro
- Carrot
- Heart Beet
Multiplayer
The original Slime Rancher didn’t have any multiplayer options, and we don’t expect to see any pop up in Slime Rancher 2. In the past, the development team has been pretty adamant about Slime Rancher being a strictly unique solo experience. That being said, we’d love to see an option to send friends mail or visit other ranches as spectators. We can hope!
DLC
The first Slime Rancher game has a series of DLC packs that mostly consisted of added cosmetics for your slimes and gear. There were also several free updates for the games that added plenty of game-changing features, including drones that can be programmed to help with various tasks around the ranch, pool party fashion, and huge storage upgrades. We expect Slime Rancher 2 will get the same treatment, consistently improving through updates during its lifecycle.
Pre-order
Slime Rancher 2 is still a little too far out for pre-orders, but we’ll be sure to let you know if and when pre-orders become available right here.
