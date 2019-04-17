Digital Trends
Gaming

The best video games for kids, sorted by age group, for April 2019

Steven Petite
By

The video game industry has grown exponentially over the years to become the most popular entertainment medium in the world. Games can be enjoyed by people of all ages. They both entertain and stimulate our minds, and playing games with others can create lasting memories. Gaming can be a rewarding experience for families as well. It provides a good opportunity for parents to bond with their kids while taking part in an activity both can enjoy. We’ve put together a list of games that are fun for both parents and kids. We’ve separated the games into sections by age suggestions, but you know your kids better than us of course.

Ages 3+

Super Mario Odyssey

nintendo switch deals

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best 3D platformers ever made. While Mario games have always leaned on the accessible side, Super Mario Odyssey has a really great feature for kids: Assist mode. With Assist mode activated, Mario’s health doubles, falling off the map doesn’t lead to instant death, and a marker always guides you to your objective. Since Odyssey‘s planets are rather large and densely populated with stuff to look at and do, Assist mode removes some of the challenges and distractions for young players.

You can also have one player control Mario while the other takes hold of Cappy, Mario’s sentient hat. Playing as Cappy is ideal for players five and younger who have little to no experience with controller-based video games. Or you could always swap the controller each time someone finds a moon. No matter how you play Super Mario Odyssey, it’s a pure delight for both young kids and parents.

Read our full Super Mario Odyssey review

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi's Crafted World review

Yoshi’s Crafted World is arguably the cutest game on Switch. Yoshi’s Island has been transformed into a land made of cardboard and construction paper. Yoshi still has his egg tossing abilities, but this time he can sling eggs into the backdrop of stages. Yoshi’s Crafted World is a 2D platformer with depth, allowing you to explore the background of stages.

It’s an excellent choice for kids just starting out with video games. Yoshi’s Crafted World encourages a slow pace, with no time limits and little risk of death (even easier if playing on Mellow difficulty). Exploration is key in Yoshi’s Crafted World and two players can enjoy local co-op. In local co-op, one player can hop on the other’s back at any time, which comes in handy during tricky platforming sections. Adorable, superbly designed, and full of whimsy, Yoshi’s Crafted World is a great choice for parents of young kids.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

new super mario bros u deluxe bario 1

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe uses the classic sidescrolling orientation for its Mario platforming. A collection of two Wii U games — New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi UDeluxe is one of the best Nintendo Switch games around. The worlds are exceedingly colorful and vibrant,  the platforming is excellent, and the Nintendo charm exudes with every jump.

Deluxe introduces two new playable characters, Toadette and Nabbit, each of whom make the levels more approachable for young kids. Nabbit cannot take damage from enemies, and Toadette can pick up a crown that turns her into Peachette, who can practically fly. Additionally, Deluxe supports co-op for up to four players so the whole family can partake in the Super Mario goodness together.

Read our full New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe review

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

thanksgiving games mario kart header

As far as racing games go, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is both one of the easiest to play and the most fun. Featuring colorful, vibrant visuals, a simple control scheme, and all the Nintendo characters you could want in a game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best multiplayer games on Switch.

Its wide selection of themed tracks in combination with battle modes that make use of the game’s awesome items give it immense legs. This is the sort of game you and your family will come back to for years to come. It’s that good.

Read our full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review

LEGO games

february game releases lego the movie video

Since 2005, officially licensed LEGO games have given kids and parents awesome ways to experience hugely popular intellectual properties such as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, and a slew of superhero franchises. Almost all of these lovingly-crafted experiences have been worth playing cooperatively with kids both young and young at heart.

LEGO The Incredibles came out just in time for The Incredibles 2, and LEGO DC Super-Villains arrived late last year. With simple action gameplay, cooperative puzzles, and storylines often mirroring the movies at hand, the LEGO games are a great jumping off point for young kids looking to get into games. The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame is just around the corner, too.

Rayman Legends

best video games for couples couplesrayman

No arms, no legs, no problem. Ubisoft’s limb-impoverished hero, Rayman, has starred in a series of great platforming games, both 2D and 3D, but Rayman Legends is the hero’s absolute best outing. This 2D sidescroller is colorful, inventive, expertly-designed, and brimming with excellent content.

It’s perfect for fans of Mario. Rayman Legends is especially good for a family game night, as it features drop-in, drop-out cooperative play for up to four players. This is the type of multiplayer experience that can be enjoyed by young kids, teenagers, and parents all at the same time. It’s available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Read our full Rayman Legends review

LittleBigPlanet 3

LittleBigPlanet 3 screenshot 28

For platforming fans with creative minds, LittleBigPlanet 3 is an absolute can’t miss a game. The main adventure, starring Sackboy, features great levels with puzzles easy enough for small kids to solve. But where you will have the most fun with your kids is in the level creator.

LittleBigPlanet 3, like its predecessors, features a Create mode that lets you design and play your own side-scrolling levels. Not only does it add immense replay value to LittleBigPlanet 3, but it could spark an interest in game design for young players. You can play LittleBigPlanet 3 cooperatively as well, so it feels like a great choice for parents who are looking to get their children interested in games. LittleBigPlanet 3 is available on PS4.

Read our full LittleBigPlanet 3 review

Super Mario Run

super mario run android tips header
Nintendo

As this first Mario game for mobile devices, Super Mario Run takes a fitting approach. It’s an automatic runner with one-button touchscreen controls. Mario runs all by himself, so the only thing you have to do is jump over gaps, to hit power-ups, collect coins, and eliminate enemies. As such, Super Mario Run is a really good avenue for introducing kids to the iconic franchise.

It removes the need for controller fluency, while still letting kids experience the magic of the Mushroom Kingdom. Securing the game’s collectible gold coins is more of a challenge, though, one that will appeal to more seasoned gamers and parents alike. It’s the best of both worlds. Super Mario Run is available on iOS and Android.

Peggle 2

peggle 2 evolves addiction new masters fresh challenges 003

One of the simplest and most satisfying games ever made, Peggle 2 is a puzzle game masterpiece from PopCap Games. You simply aim your shot, press a button, and watch as the metal ball pings around blue, green, and orange pegs. The objective is to clear all of the orange pegs within ten turns. You could call some of it luck, but aiming properly is really the name of the game.

We know this premise may sound boring, but it truly is one of the most addicting puzzle games around. Bright, colorful visuals, awesome sounds, and local multiplayer make this a great game to play with your kids — no matter how young they are. It’s simple to pick up, and incredibly hard to put down. Peggle 2 is available to download on Xbox One and PS4.

Read our Peggle 2 hands on

Yooka-Laylee

5 crazy successful kickstarters that didnt live up to the hype yooka laylee thumb 76

Yooka-Laylee nods back to late-90s platformers, mainly Banjo Kazooie. As such, this colorful adventure starring a cute chameleon and lovable bat is a great piece of nostalgia to play with your kids. It features cooperative multiplayer, where one person controls Yooka and the other controls Laylee.

It’s all about securing collectibles, mastering jumps, defeating baddies, and solving puzzles. After the adventure is over, you can play a collection of competitive mini-games with up to four players. Yooka-Laylee is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Read our full Yooka-Laylee review

A Hat in Time

best video games for kids sorted by age group a hat in time

A Hat in Time is a joyous 3D platformer that follows a young alien girl, simply known as Hat Kid, trying to find her way back home. It compares favorably to early 3D platformers like Spyro and Super Mario 64.

Across the game’s four open-world levels, you solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and collect items that let you unlock new hats for new abilities. A Hat in Time supports local and online co-op for two players. It’s available on Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.

Sonic Mania Plus

best video games for kids sorted by age group sonic mania

Sonic Mania is the reincarnation of old-school Sonic, complete with retro visuals and, of course, lightning fast platforming gameplay. It gives parents a chance to relive their childhood and lets them introduce a game they played when they were young to their children of all ages.

It even features remixed versions of classic Sonic levels. Even better, you can play split-screen couch co-op, so there’s no need to pass the controller. Sonic Mania Plus is available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Dell G5587 gaming laptop
Deals

The Dell G5587 gaming laptop is on sale for one of the lowest prices we’ve seen

Even diehard desktop PC gamers have to admit that gaming laptops have come a long way in recent years, and the beefy Dell G5587 – now on sale from Walmart for $300 off – is a solid sub-$1,000 machine for work and play.
Posted By Lucas Coll
nintendo switch deals
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for April 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
why we buy games twice on the nintendo switch mario kart lifestyle portability
Gaming

The hottest Nintendo Switch games you can get right now

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
dolphin nintendo wii shop channel update super mario galaxy 2
Gaming

The best Wii games, from Super Mario Galaxy to Zelda: Skyward Sword

Nintendo shook up the gaming world with the Wii and its unique control scheme. Here are our picks for the best Wii games — just don't blame us for having too many Mario titles on the list.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
BioWare Anthem job openings mechanics game improvement items rewards loot
Gaming

Bioware lists multiple job positions aimed at improving Anthem

It's not clear if a massive overhaul is in the cards, but Bioware is seeking out multiple candidates focused on improving Anthem. Item creation, progression, combat, rewards, and loot are the focal points mentioned.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Amazon Microsoft Xbox One Wireless controller special edition deals discounts best price
Deals

Amazon drops prices on special-edition Xbox One wireless controllers

If you're looking for new or replacement controllers for your Xbox One or PC, Amazon has a few deals. Here are the best discounts on special-edition wireless controllers, standard options, and third-party alternatives.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

The last gen had some hits! Take a look at the best PS3 games of all time

Choosing the right PlayStation 3 game can be a conundrum, especially when there are nearly 1,500 titles to choose from. Thankfully, we've rounded up the best games to have ever made it to the platform.
Posted By Brandon Widder
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How to share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
Gaming

These are the best PUBG weapons to win you that coveted chicken dinner

Which weapons in PUBG are worth the time to scout out and fit with attachments? Which are going to help you become the last player standing? We have the answers you need in our best PUBG weapons guide.
Posted By Brittany Vincent
Deals

Hook up your Nintendo Switch with these deals on accessories on Amazon

The Nintendo Switch is a portable system with tons of accessories. The problem is, hooking it up doesn't come cheap. Every week, we look for the best deals on Nintendo Switch accessories on Amazon so you don't have to.
Posted By Nic Rueben
Gaming

If we get a Nintendo 64 Classic, it needs to have these games

The Nintendo 64 introduced a long list of top-tier games, but which were the iconic platform's best? From Mario Party to Ocarina of Time to NFL Blitz, check out our picks for the best N64 games.
Posted By Steven Petite
elder scrolls blades hands on review phone feat
Gaming

Bethesda's sharp new Elder Scrolls mobile game is blunted by microtransactions

Elder Scroll: Blades brings elements of the most popular open-world RPG to mobile phones. It has many of the features fans will expect but, in its current Early Access state, lacks the real charm and depth of its predecessors.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Next Page
1 of 3