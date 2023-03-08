 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Starfield delayed to September, but a showcase is coming this summer

Giovanni Colantonio
By

After being delayed out of 2022, Starfield now has an official release date: September 6. Bethesda shared the news via a new trailer, which confirms that a Starfield Direct with more information is coming on June 11.

Starfield: Official Launch Date Announcement

While Starfield was never given a firm release date following last year’s delay, the September move is technically another delay. Bethesda had previously noted that the game would launch in the first half of 2023. A September launch pushes it out of that window, setting it up as this holiday season’s biggest release at present.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to get more details on the game. In the trailer, game director Todd Howard confirms that the outer space RPG will get its own Direct presentation on June 11. The stream will take players “into the studio” to provide a deep dive into the game. Interestingly, that would put the stream right around E3 — an event that Microsoft is reportedly skipping.

While most of the video focuses on Howard, it does sneakily reveal a lot of gameplay footage via TVs in the background. Players in Bethesda’s studio can be seen running around a planet in third-person and switching to first-person to show off a few weapons. The opening minute of the trailer shows off some new cinematics too, which almost seem like a  callback to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Though Starfield won’t launch as early as planned, Bethesda still has a busy summer ahead. Co-op shooter Redfall is scheduled to launch on May 2, which should give the publisher’s fans something to do until Starfield lands on September 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Download these rare Wii U games before they disappear
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
March 3, 2023

Nintendo's Wii U is notorious for how hard it flopped and for providing the Switch with some of its best ports, but that doesn't mean it didn't have worthwhile games that are still exclusive to it. While many Wii U games have escaped to other platforms and Game Boy Advance games are now coming to Nintendo Switch, some experiences are uniquely suited to the Wii U GamePad or aren't able to make the jump elsewhere due to other outside factors.

As such, when the Wii U and 3DS eShops shut down on March 27, there are some unique Wii U games that will become significantly more expensive and tougher, if not outright impossible, to play. If you're one of the 13.5 million people who actually have a Wii U and are wondering what to pick up before the eShop closes, we recommend these stranded games.
Affordable Space Adventures

Read more
Haunted Chocolatier: news, trailer, gameplay, and more
Sam Hill
By Sam Hill
March 3, 2023
Character running past a chocolate factory in Haunted Chocolatier.

In latte 2021, indie developer Eric Barone (commonly known as ConcernedApe online), famed for single-handedly creating the magical Stardew Valley, officially announced that he was developing an all-new game. That game is called Haunted Chocolatier, and it looks like a whole other world of fun, casual simulation, and finding out the secret desires of every single member of your community.

Details are still limited: “I just like working in secret,” ConcernedApe reported in his last official progress update -- but don’t worry, plenty of info has already dropped, and we’ll keep you updated about every detail so you know what’s going on.
Release date

Read more
PlayStation VR2 is my first headset. Here’s what I think after one week in VR
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
March 1, 2023
A side view of the PlayStation VR2, which sits on a wood table.

Before my PlayStation VR2 arrived at my doorstep last week, my experience playing in VR was minimal. I'd reported on the industry and its games for years, but my actual playtime in a headset was limited to an Eve: Valkyrie demo at a GameStop ahead of PlayStation VR's launch, a couple of demos at trade shows, and one 15-minute session of Phantom: Covert Ops on Meta Quest 2 while hanging out with a friend. 
Despite claims by companies like Meta that VR would serve as the future of communication and entertainment, the technology seemed too scattershot and underdeveloped for my liking, with many competitors putting out underpowered headsets, many of which need a wire or two. That said, part of me still wondered if it would take the right headset with the right features and game library to transform the gaming medium forever. Although the Meta Quest 2 has tempted me for some time, it was the PlayStation VR2 that finally got me to bite the bullet and embrace VR.

PSVR2 is expensive at $550, but it appealed to me with its impressive specs and the fact that it only requires one wired connection to the PS5. That was all I needed to bite the bullet. Since it arrived, I've gone all-in on the tech to make up for lost time, trying out games like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, and Zombieland: Headshot Fever Reloaded. Although I'm impressed by the headset's power and how comfortable it is, don't consider me a convert just yet. I can't imagine it replacing traditional gaming on my PS5 or becoming my preferred social setting anytime soon, and that leaves me to wonder how high VR's ceiling can actually go.
Strapping in
My first thought when I got my PSVR2 was that the package was much smaller and lighter than I expected. VR always seemed large and clunky from an outside perspective, so I was impressed by the sleek and easy-to-unbox packaging and the headset's manageable size. Next, I had to set up the headset, which was something I was dreading as a first-time user. Surprisingly, the setup process was pretty quick after I plugged in the headset.
Within about 15 minutes, I had completed the initial setup and was already familiar with the passthrough tool. It didn't dig into my head and nose like I thought it would, mercifully. The few times I've strapped on other VR headsets, they've always felt like they're squeezing my face. That was not the case here, as I easily adjusted the headset to my liking. Even the feeling of the wire quickly became a non-factor for me as I played more and more.

Read more