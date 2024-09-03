If you like sims, strategy games, or driving various vehicles, you’re in luck with Xbox Game Pass in September. Xbox announced the games coming to its subscription service in the first half of the month, and it includes a seemingly random, smaller list of releases that hones in on a couple of specific player types.

The big addition from an Xbox perspective is Age of Mythology: Retold, which is hitting the platform at launch on September 4. The real-time strategy game is published by Xbox Game Studios, so it’s of course making a day-one appearance. It’s developed in part by World’s Edge, the makers behind the Age of Empires series, but instead of real-world armies, you’ll pit mythological figures against each other.

Recommended Videos

Many of the other games releasing on Xbox Game Pass this month are based around transportation in some way, which may or may not have been intentional. First up is Star Trucker, a sci-fi trucker sim that places you in the front seat of a big rig in space. Then, we have Riders Republic, a Ubisoft-developed extreme sports sandbox game. If that weren’t enough, train fans have Train Sim World 5, which lets you drive trains across multiple cities.

Here’s everything that’s coming and going from Xbox Game Pass for the first half of September.

Star Trucker (cloud, console, PC): September 3

Age of Mythology: Retold (cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S): September 4

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (cloud, console, PC): September 5

Riders Republic (cloud, console, PC): September 11

Train Sim World 5 (cloud, console, PC): September 17

DLC and game updates

Dead by Daylight: Castlevania: Out now

Ark: Survival Ascended Aberration: September 5

Ark: Survival Ascended – Bob’s Tall Tales: Steampunk Ascent: September 5

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks (all available now)

Predecessor: Ready for Action Bundle

Metaball: Police Pack

EA Sports NHL 24: Starter Pack

MultiVersus: MVP Pack 2

Leaving September 15