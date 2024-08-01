 Skip to main content
Some big Xbox games might finally get release dates at Gamescom

By
A masked figure in Avowed. The mask looks like it's made of gold, it has glowing red eyes, and there's a hood over its head.
Xbox

Xbox is taking the stage at Gamescom later this month, bringing three big presentations for Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Starfield: Shattered Space. These are all games set to come out in 2024, but none have release dates or have been fully revealed to the public.

While we got the most in-depth look MachineGames’ upcoming Indiana Jones title and its gameplay during the company’s summer showcase, we don’t have a release date or any information about the larger story, besides that it takes place chronologically between Raiders of the Lost Arc and The Last Crusade, involves Nazis, and features a mysterious artifact (so, not too different from a typical Indiana Jones story). We do know that the majority of the gameplay will be in first person and that there will be puzzles, but little else.

Then there’s Avowed, the next game from The Outer Worlds developer Obsidian Entertainment. It’s an open-world fantasy RPG that takes place in the Pillars of Eternity universe. We know a lot about the gameplay here — it’s hub-based instead of a full open world, you’ll have companions, and there will be a lot of choices that can affect the story — but we’re missing key plot details.

Finally, there’s Shattered SpaceStarfield‘s first major story DLC. It got a reveal trailer in June that was mostly cinematic but showed off some of the gameplay. It feels more like a horror story, where you have to investigate a cosmic threat. There will also be a new planet and new gear. But again, there’s currently no release date or more details about the additions.

The rest of 2024 isn’t too empty for Xbox. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl was recently delayed again, but only into November, and it’ll be available to demo at the Xbox booth. There’s also Age of Mythology: Retold and Ara: History Untold in September, along with new expansions for Diablo 4 and Fallout 76. Stoic’s side-scroller Towerborne is also set for 2024, but it doesn’t have a release date.

Xbox is also hosting streams beyond the big presentations that’ll go through many of these titles. Here’s the schedule.

Wednesday, August 21

  • Xbox @ gamescom 2024
    Start: 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET
    Featuring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Atomfall, Age of Mythology, plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    Start: 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET

Thursday, August 22

  • Xbox @ gamescom 2024
    Start: 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET
    Featuring Star Wars Outlaws, World of Warcraft: The War Within, Towerborne plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    Start: 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET

Friday, August 23

  • Xbox @ gamescom 2024
    Start: 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET
    Featuring Avowed, Ara: History Untold, plus others
  • Bethesda MainStream
    Start: 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
