2 Jurassic Park games from your childhood are returning on modern consoles

Tomas Franzese
Some retro Jurassic Park games that you might remember from your childhood are coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as part of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. Limited Run Games plans to reprint the games on their original platforms as well. 

This retro collection will include the NES, Game Boy, and SNES versions of Ocean Software’s Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues. These were some of the first games based on the popular series, released in 1993 and 1994, respectively. The franchise continues to get games to this day, with the most recent being the park management game Jurassic World Evolution 2. Still, those who were fans of Jurassic Park in the early 90s and played lots of licensed games might have some fond memories of Ocean Software’s titles that they can finally relive on modern platforms.

Limited Run Games handled the development of Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection and revealed its existence during today’s LRG3 showcase. Limited Run Games used its Carbon Engine to add new features to the classic games, like save states, and plans to physically release the game. Outside of a $30 standard edition, a $65 classic edition will come with a steelbook and packaging themed after Jurassic Park’s VHS case, and a $175 Prehistoric Edition will come with everything from the classic edition, plus a replica of Alan Grant’s ID Card, a physical game soundtrack CD, and mini replicas of the original games’ cartridges.

Key art for Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection pre-orders.
Limited Run Games

Even if you don’t play on modern gaming platforms, Limited Run Games will actually be reprinting “retro editions” of Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues on NES, Game Boy, and SNES cartridges. Priced from $50 to $65, the standard editions of these reprints will come on an amber-colored cartridge and come with a replica of the original game manual. A $100 collector’s edition will also be available for each game and also have a numbered foil-stamped slipcover and double-sided poster for the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection.

Preorders for the retro reprints and Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection will begin on September 1 and run until October 15. When the collection eventually releases, it will also be available digitally. 

