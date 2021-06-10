  1. Gaming

Jurassic Park Evolutions 2 makes its debut at Summer Game Fest

By

Jurassic Park Evolution 2 was introduced today during the Summer Game Fest livestream. Jeff Goldblum, who co-starred in the Jurassic Park films, announced the sequel to the dinosaur management simulation game Jurassic Park Evolution.

At the Summer Game Fest, we only saw a cinematic trailer with a voice-over from Goldblum, so no game content was actually shared. However, the Steam page for Jurassic Park Evolution 2 has given us more information on what the game entails.

The game takes place after the Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom movie and players must now create a new park to conserve, control, and contain dinosaurs. Players will be working alongside characters from the Jurassic Park universe such as Dr. Ian Malcolm and Claire Dearing. The game will include over 75 species of dinosaurs, including the much-requested flying and aquatic dinosaurs.

The game will also have the Chaos Theory game mode. This will allow players to play through iconic moments in the Jurassic Park universe with a twist on the expectations. Players will have to think on their feet during these famous scenes, which will haveunpredictable outcomes.

As with the first game, Jurassic Park Evolution 2 is produced by Frontier Developments, which has created a name for itself in the management genre with games like the RollerCoaster Tycoon and the Planet Zoo series.

Currently, there is no release date for Jurassic Park Evolution 2, only a promise that it will be released this year.

Editors' Recommendations

New Elden Ring trailer reveals an open world and a January 2022 release date

elden ring trailer reveal

Destiny 2: How to unlock the Null Composure seasonal ritual weapon

destiny 2 how unlock null composure

The best Tales games, ranked from best to worst

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 kicks off next week

call-of-duty-warzone-season-4-begins-this-june

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt revealed at Summer Games Fest

vampire the masquerade bloodhunt summer games fest vtm blood hunt multiplayer game

Death Stranding is getting a PlayStation 5 Director’s Cut

death-stranding-directors-cut-coming-to-ps5

Fortnite season 7, week 1 challenges and how to complete them

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

Among Us road map includes new roles, hide-and-seek mode

among us road map hide and seek egs amongus innersloth s1 2560x1440 0a2daa0c14a0e5bb142a3cd0e347e791

Metal Slug Tactics combines strategy RPGs with the classic shoot-’em-up formula

metal slug tactics rpg

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, a fantasy version of Borderlands, coming in early 2022

tiny tinas wonderlands summer games gest tina s fest

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2021

MSI GS75 Stealth

The Sims 4’s new Cottage Living expansion pack lets players farm

Sims befriend animals in The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion.

Fortnite challenge guide: Accept a quest from a payphone

fortnite-season-7-week-1-challenge-guide-how-to-accept-a-quest-from-a-payphone