The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.

Replaced

The best trailer of The Game Awards 2022’s Opening Act pre-show was Replaced, an indie darling that made a strong first impression with a trailer at Xbox’s E3 2022 showcase. This indie game stands out because of its utterly beautiful pixel art that looks just as good, if not even better, than HD-2D games like Live A Live. Even outside of Replaced’s inherent style, this is just a well-paced trailer that slowly builds up the game’s atmosphere before a song needle drop that compliments the trailer showcasing the game’s action and platforming. Heading into 2023, Replaced is an indie that should definitely be on your radar.

Hades II

Hades II - Reveal Trailer

The first trailer of The Game Awards 2022’s main show wasn’t too shabby either. Starting with some fantastic animation made by Studio Grackle, it slowly becomes clear that this is an action-packed follow-up to one of the best game’s ever made. The animation on its own would’ve been good enough to whet fans’ appetites, but Supergiant Games also decided to show quite a bit of gameplay in the reveal trailer, affirming that Hades II will have the same smooth and satisfying combat as its predecessor.

Judas

Judas Official Reveal Trailer | Game Awards 2022

We finally got a look at BioShock creator Ken Levine’s first project in almost a decade at The Game Awards 2022, and its reveal trailer didn’t disappoint. We’re introduced to the main character Judas and the eccentric cast of characters they’ll have to form alliances with pretty quickly, and we then get a look at the creepy sci-fi setting and gameplay that’s certainly reminiscent of BioShock. While this trailer doesn’t reveal much more about the game, we can’t wait to see what Ken Levin has in store for us with Judas.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

There’s nothing else quite like a good Star Wars trailer, and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s The Game Awards 2022 trailer hits all the right notes. It not only sets the stage for a story that will be a little more intense than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order but introduces us to new characters like mercenary Bode Akuna and awesome gameplay mechanics like dual-wielding lightsabers, riding animals, and freezing time with the Force. Ending it on a March 17 release date confirmation also proved that this great-looking game is coming much sooner than viewers may have thought.

Death Stranding 2

DEATH STRANDING 2（Working Title）- TGA 2022 Teaser Trailer

Hideo Kojima is a master of releasing trailers that don’t really tell players much about the game but still get the viewer very hyped. Most of the original Death Stranding’s trailers were masterpieces, and Death Stranding 2’s reveal trailer lives up to that quality. We see some cultists, then Lea Sedouyx playing with and then fleeing an attack with an actual baby. She fails, and we then flash to a corrupted BB tank, the game’s logo, and then a conversation between her and Norman Reedus’ Sam Porter Bridges. After the cast and credits of the trailer, we then get a look at Troy Baker’s character, who seems to be the cultist villain of the game, as well as tentacles emerging in a BB tank. As always with new Kojima games, we’re utterly intrigued.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Crime Boss: Rockay City’s reveal trailer was memorable because of how it unveiled this first-person heist game’s star-studded cast. After a quick intro introducing us to Rockay City, we get looks at Michael Madsen as Travis Baker, Kim Basinger as Casey, Damion Poitier as Nasara, Danny Trejo as The Dragon, Danny Glover as Gloves, Michael Rooker as Touchdown, Vanilla Ice as Hielo, and Chuck Norris in this smoothly edited trailer. Crime Boss: Rockay City certainly leaves a strong first impression; let’s see if the gameplay lives up to that.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Following Geoff Keighley’s introduction to this trailer, it seemed like this trailer was for a new FromSoftware game, but we couldn’t be sure. The post-apocalyptic sci-fi landscapes don’t look like anything the developer has made recently. Slowly, it becomes clear that it’s a new Armored Core game as the game’s tagline “Feed the fire. Let the last cinders burn” and PlatinumGames logo show up. The Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon announcement trailer climaxes with some awesome mecha action, getting us very hyped for FromSoftware’s first project post-Elden Ring.

