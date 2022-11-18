At first glance, this trailer for indie game Gori: Cuddly Carnage that we spotted this morning looks similar to Stray, an indie darling nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Gori features a cute orange cat doing its best to survive in a neon-infused postapocalyptic world. The connection between the two games is further heightened by the fact that PlayStation, which heavily promoted Stray ahead of its release, tweeted about the game after posting its trailer on their own YouTube channel.

Interestingly, the tweet focuses on the skateboarding aspect of Gori: Cuddly Carnage, not the gore. Go watch the full trailer, and you’ll learn that Gori: Cuddly Carnage is actually a violent game about a cute cat who rides a hoverboard that doubles as a weapon that can chop horrifying unicorns to pieces. While Stray was a game that could kill you with its cuteness, the protagonist of Gori: Cuddly Carnage could just do the job itself.

Cool cats know how to shred 😎



Get your paws dirty in Gori: Cuddly Carnage, coming to PS5 and PS4. Full trailer: https://t.co/MgZSvbw8WF pic.twitter.com/hgPAZWiFPI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 18, 2022

This is easily one of the weirdest games we’ve seen in a while, especially because of its initial similarities to Stray. So, where’d this game come from? Gori: Cuddly Carnage is developed by Angry Demon Studio and published by Wired Productions, and was actually announced for PC in April ahead of Stray’s release. This trailer that caught our attention today initially aired during the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview on November 17, but was shown again by Sony this morning. “Play as a badass murder-kitty on a death-dealing hoverboard in Gori: Cuddly Carnage, a third-person ‘skate ‘n’ slash’ set in a neon-glowing futuristic world filled with intense destruction and fast-paced combat,” its Steam description reads.

Apparently, a bloodthirsty toy uprising wiped out humanity, and now it’s up to the titular cat to stop it. Its Steam page includes a content warning that says: “The game contains foul language, excessive gore, and other adult content! Enjoy!” While we haven’t gone hands-on with Gori: Cuddly Carnage at all, it has certainly caught our attention by going in a widely different direction with the post-pocalyptic cat premise seen in Stray. It’s a title that will certainly be on our radar going forward, thanks to its wild new trailer.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is not a PC and PlayStation exclusive, unlike Stray. A tweet from Angry Demon Studio confirms that Gori: Cuddly Carnage is slated to also release for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.

Editors' Recommendations