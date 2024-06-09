 Skip to main content
Fable finally shows off some gameplay at the Xbox Games Showcase

By
Fable finally got a big blowout trailer showing off some gameplay during the Xbox Games Showcase. It still does not have a firm release date, however.

Fable was first announced back in 2020, and since then fans have been chomping at the bit for any new information. After another yearly check-in with Fable, developed by Playground Games, we now know the game is set to release in 2025.

Playground Games is known for its work on the Forza Horizon franchise, and after being acquired by Microsoft in 2019, it started work on the next Fable game. Every year, we see a little more from the game, and every year, we wonder if this will be the year it finally launches.

The trailer focuses on Humphry, a retired hero forced out of retirement when faced with a threat to end Albion’s existence. It’s interest in the whimsical nature of the forest and mystical world creates a sense of scale and scope for the game. We also got a glimpse of walking around a bustling town, questions about what it means to be a hero, and of course, some over-the-top comedy and gags.

We still have plenty of questions regarding mission structure, combat, and how the world works, but it’s nice to see Fable progressing along. It’s been over a decade since the last release of a Fable game, and people won’t have to wait too much longer before it releases.

Fable is set to release on Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2025. No additional details, pricing options, or information has been shared at this time.

