Fable has been delayed until 2026, but enjoy some fresh gameplay footage

By
A hero talks to commoners in a market in the Fable trailer.
Playground

The highly-anticipated Fable has been delayed until 2026. The news broke on the Official Xbox Podcast during an interview with Craig Duncan. “We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025. We are actually going to give Fable more time and it’s going to ship in 2026 now. While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, I want to assure people that it’s definitely worth the wait.”

It’s unfortunate news for fans who are eager to get their hands on the game. Rumors of the game first leaked in 2018, and Playground Games officially announced the reboot in July 2020. By 2026, it will have been in development for at least eight years. Duncan says the game is “very playable,” but was careful to avoid too many specific details lest he spoil something.

He praised the graphics, calling the game “the most beautifully realized version of Albion you’ve ever seen.” Not that this comes as a surprise; the current trailers depict a lushly detailed world with vibrant colors, as expected of the studio behind Forza Horizon.

Duncan assures listeners that Fable hasn’t lost its way. “There’s no bigger fans of Fable as a franchise as the Playground team making it…it’s a really fun balance between the game tenets that are true to Fable and a modern day reimagining of Playground Games’ version of Fable.”

We did get a glimpse at more pre-alpha gameplay that suggests a game rife with the same goofy humor you expect from the Fable franchise. It even ends with the player character punting a chicken — which, as The Legend of Zelda taught us, is never a good idea.

The release window is 2026, but we hope to get a more narrow timeframe soon. Until then, there are plenty of new titles to scratch that fantasy RPG itch.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more.
