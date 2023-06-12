 Skip to main content
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes us to the Western Frontier on December 7

Jesse Lennox
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

After numerous delays, Ubisoft has announced that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive on December 7, 2023, with a new trailer to kick off the Ubisoft Forward event.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Trailer | Ubisoft Forward 2023

Based on some of the highest-grossing films of all time, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not follow the events of either film in the series so far, but instead take players to a yet unseen location on Pandora known as the Western Frontier. The title was first announced in 2017 as being developed by Massive Entertainment, best known for The Division titles, and was shown off at E3 2021 with a targeted release window of 2022 to line up with the next film release. However, the game was delayed in July 2022, and only now was a new date confirmed.

Playing as a brand new female Na’vi, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be a stand-alone story of Na’vi fighting back an invading RDA force. This Na’vi was trained by the RDA as a soldier who was put to cryo-sleep for 15 years before reawakening on Pandora. Her quest will be to uncover her past, discover this new region, and push back the RDA who are polluting the land. The trailer showed off the exploration of the open world on foot and in the air in vast and varied locals. The game is set in a first-person perspective and will feature a mix of traditional Na’vi tools like bows, traps, and spears, plus RDA arms such as machine guns, shotguns, and rocket launchers.

A naqvi aims a bow in a jungle.
Ubisoft

Playable either solo or with a friend in co-op, there will be multiple tribes to meet who teach you new skills, such as the ability to tame and ride your very own Ikron and Direhorses to travel great distances. A skill tree will let you upgrade your character’s movement and combat abilities in traditional Ubisoft fashion.

James Cameron also made a brief statement on how his studio collaborated with Massive to truly bring Pandora to life when it arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on December 7.

