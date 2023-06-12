 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer shows a return to franchise roots

George Yang
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Ubisoft showed off three new Assassin’s Creed games — Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage — at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward event.

Basim leaps at an enemy in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will release on Meta Quest 2, and players can play as three characters: Ezio, Cassandra, and Connor. Players can block, parry, counterattack, and duel with enemies in VR. There are also a variety of different weapons to choose from, such as hidden blades, swords, tomahawks, bows, crossbows, and throwing knives. The game will also feature comfort settings, like peripheral vision blocking and teleportation to mitigate nausea, vertigo, and fear of heights. It will release sometime during holiday 2023.

Recommended Videos

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a mobile game set in China in the imperial city of Xianyang. It follows Xia as he protects his home from Xionanu raiders from behind the Great Wall. Players can now pre-register for the game’s closed beta, but a release date was not revealed. Finally, Ubisoft showed off gameplay footage of Assassin’s Creed Mirage. It looks to be a return to the franchise’s roots, just like in older Assassin’s Creed games, with Basim climbing across scaffolding and buildings. Basim is also shown jumping into bushes to soften his landing.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: Gameplay Walkthrough | Ubisoft Forward

Basim can utilize various tools like blow darts to incapacitate enemies, as well as explosives to distract them. After taking over a scout tower, he can call on his pet bird, Enkidu, to scout out areas and find his target. After a combat encounter, Basim can choose to finish off remaining enemies or escape into the crowd to lose them. Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR was first announced in 2020 alongside a Splinter Cell VR game. Ubisoft is also working on two other games in the franchise, one code-named Red and the other Hexe.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on October 12, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
Fortnite gets a ‘wild’ new trailer featuring Optimus Prime
Optimus Prime reveal in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 WILDS trailer

The new Fortnite season has finally been shown off in earnest at Summer Games Fest, where we also got a look at the cinematic trailer for the upcoming Wilds update, which coincides with Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 3.

Set to launch on June 9 across all platforms, the new update seems to introduce a whole new theme for the island. An early section of the trailer depicts the ground ripping apart, revealing a tropical jungle filled with ancient temples and grind-able vines -- as well as rideable dinosaurs.

Read more
Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay shows off absolutely disgusting finishers
Key art for Mortal Kombat 1 shows its logo and Liu Kang.

Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay was finally shown in detail at Summer Games Fest following its initial reveal in May, and it's already looking like the most cinematic entry to date. Classic characters like Sub Zero and Scorpion are back in their full glory, and the finishing moves have never been quite as visceral or engrossing -- with "gross" being the keyword to focus on if you're particularly sensitive to watching characters sawed apart limb from limb.

Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon took to the stage shortly after the gameplay presentation to describe some of the new gameplay elements in a quick interview with Summer Games Fest host Geoff Keighley, noting that this entry represents a series reboot that is designed to introduce a new spin on classic Mortal Kombat lore.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Assassin's Creed Mirage Basim

It's time to ready your hidden blades once again, assassins, because a brand new entry in the Assassin's Creed series is upon us. All the leaks and rumors have turned out to be true, and the next installment in the franchise has been officially revealed as Assassin's Creed Mirage. This franchise has undergone some major changes in recent entries, and there's a lot of talk about as the next game seems poised to shake things up yet again. All that remains to be seen, but perhaps some secrets could point to some answers.

First officially revealed during a Ubisoft Forward in September 2022, Assassin's Creed Mirage will be the next mainline game in the series after 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. While each game typically only has smaller, less prominent ties to one another (at least after the series moved on from the Desmond arc), this game bucks the trend in that regard. From plot to gameplay changes and more, here's everything we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage, an upcoming PS5 game we have our eye on.
Release date

Read more