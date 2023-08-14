 Skip to main content
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming out earlier than expected

Tomas Franzese
By

Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will now release on October 5, a week earlier than originally intended.

Basim leaps at an enemy in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft / Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is supposed to be a back-to-basics entry for Ubisoft’s long-running action-adventure series. It was announced in 2022 and got an October 12 release date during the PlayStation Showcase in May. Now, just two months before the game was set to release, Ubisoft announced that it has moved the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage up by one week to October 5. This coincides with a tweet announcing that the game had “gone gold,” which essentially means that development of the game is complete and Ubisoft’s focus can turn to post-launch support. 

📀 #AssassinsCreed Mirage has gone GOLD 📀

Congratulations to all of our hard working teams, we&#39;re so proud of you all and can&#39;t wait to show everyone what they&#39;ve been working on with an earlier launch this October 5! pic.twitter.com/Y9IbpOkzae

&mdash; Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 14, 2023

Delays are very common in this industry, and Ubisoft especially is no stranger to them; Skull & Bones is a prime example. That’s why Assassin’s Creed Mirage joins a rare group of games that actually come out earlier than originally expected. In 2022, we saw Xenoblade Chronicles 3 moved from September to July, while this year, Baldur’s Gate 3‘s PC launch moved up from August 31 to August 3, which ended up being a much better release window for the game.

Although Ubisoft did not specifically state the reason for moving Assassin’s Creed Mirage up, it wouldn’t be surprising if the company wanted to give the game more space and attention ahead of other games coming out this October, like Forza Motorsport, Alan Wake 2, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Regardless, it’s going to kick off one of the busiest months for game releases in 2023.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 5.

