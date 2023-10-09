 Skip to main content
All Assassin’s Creed Mirage outfit locations

A true assassin knows how to blend in with any crowd necessary to stalk their prey and remain undetected until the moment is right to strike. That is unless you’re talking about Basim in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, or any protagonist from the series really. Those white robes with the hood aren’t exactly helping the assassins blend in anywhere, so why not spice up your look with some fresh outfits? Not only will they let you add some personality and style to keep the game a little fresher, but each outfit, unlike costumes, also has its own upgrades that give you different buffs. Unfortunately, there are some that can only be purchased as DLC, which we will list in a separate category, but all the others are able to be found in the game naturally. If you want to fill your wardrobe with all the latest fashion in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, here is how you can get every outfit.

All outfit locations and perks

A screen showing Basi's outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage.
Ubisoft

There are six outfits you can get through natural progression, either by purchasing them or as rewards for main or side quests.

Initiate of Almut Outfit

A simple one to start, this is the outfit Basim has by default when you start the game. It has the Silent Blade perk that reduces the noise you make when assassinating targets by 50%, 75%, and 100% as you upgrade it.

Zanj Uprising Outfit

You can loot the Zanj Uprising Outfit from the Gear Chests in the Harbiyah region. The chest is in the galley of the ship in the Upper Harbor. This outfit grants you the Infamous perk, which reduces how much notoriety you gain from illegal actions by 20%, 30%, and 40% per upgrade.

Abbasid Knight Outfit

You first need to steal a key from a guard to unlock the Tax Collector’s Mansion in Karkh before you can go inside and loot the Gear Chest with this outfit inside. Once equipped, this outfit has the Lick Your Wounds perk that lets you regenerate 1%, 2%, and then 3% of your HP every two seconds so long as you’re in stealth, but only up to a maximum of 50% HP.

Milad’s Outfit

This outfit is a reward for collecting five Mysterious Shards and using them to unlock the middle chest in the Secret Chamber. Milad’s Outfit has the Forgotten Terror perk which comes at max level and stuns all enemies within 15 meters after performing an air assassination.

Hidden One Outfit

Named after the order itself, the Hidden One Outfit is left in a Gear Chest at the top of the Shurta Headquarters in Round City. Wearing these robes grants you Deadly Movement which will restore 5%, 10%, or 15% of your Focus Chunks each time you pull off a stealth kill.

Rostam Outfit

An easy outfit to get, but also to miss, the Rostam Outfit is a reward for beating the side quest called”The Marked Coins.” With this equipped you get the Sound of Silence perk to reduce the amount of noise you make while moving by 50%, 75%, and 100% with each upgrade.

DLC outfits

While it is unfortunate some outfits are not available to everyone without paying, at the very least they do not have perks you can miss out on. All three of these need to be purchased in the shop or come with the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Sand Outfit

Fire Demon Outfit

Jinn Outfit

