All Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

After the massive worlds of the last three titles, it is nice to be back to a more intimate setting with Assassin’s Creed Mirage. While not nearly as large as previous games, Baghdad is still dense with activities and collectibles to find. Among the loot and outfits are a special set of Lost Books hidden across the map. These are not only great to find for the rewards you can get, but also necessary if you want to fully complete each district in the game for the Explorer and Scholar trophies and achievements. Even with eagle vision at Basim’s disposal, finding these Lost Books isn’t going to be an easy task. Follow our lead and we will make sure you find all the Lost Book locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage undetected.

All Lost Book locations

There are technically seven Lost Books to find in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but only six are required for the quest tied to them. Collecting certain ones will give you a skill point as a reward, but not all. Turn them all in to Al-Jahiz to complete the quest. Note that some books can’t be collected until you’ve gone far enough into the story to unlock the areas where they are hidden.

Harbiyah

There are two books in this district to find.

The first book is Al-Tabari: Tafsir of al-Tabario, which you can find north of Zubaydiyah. You need to enter the underground area inside the Nestorian Monastery and push all three shelves aside to slip through a gap in the wall. The book is in the hidden room.

The second book, called Kalila wa-Dimma, is southwest of the Great Mosque in a locked building. Scale the side and enter through a window in the back, then head to the first floor to hit a barred door. Use a throwing knife to a conveniently placed explosive barrel to blow open the door from the outside. Climb out and in through your new entrance to grab the book.

Abbasiyah

Al-Kwarizami: AL-Jabr is in a house in the northwest corner above Yasiriyah on the map. The front doors are boarded up, but you can simply smash through them to get inside. Move the shelf out of the way to go up the stairs and snag the book.

Karkh

Our fourth book is The Banu Musa: Book of Ingenious Devices. On the northern end of Shariquiyah, right up against the water and west of Harbor Camp, find the marker on the house. Climb up to peak through a barred window you can throw a trusty knife at to bust open. Simply crawl inside and pick up this tomb off the desk.

Wilderness

Out in the Tuesday Market, you can find the Sulaiman al-Tajir: Accounts of China and India in a guard house at the center of the market. Just climb the ladder and collect your book.

Kitab Al-Zahif is the seventh, non-required book for 100% completion of any district. This is in the Historical Site: Seleucia-on-the-Tigris ruins all the way on the southeast edge of the map. Break through the suspicious cracked floors with an explosive and jump in to recover the book.

Round City

This final book, Al-Sikkit: Diwan Abu Nu’as, is only accessible after you’ve done “The Serpant’s Nest” story mission, which is the final main quest in the game. Once the game is done and you’re allowed to explore the world again, head to the Palace of the Green Dome. A previously closed door here will now be open to you on the balcony that leads right to this final book.

