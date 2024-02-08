 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Skull and Bones beta rewards

Jesse Lennox
By

If you want to get a taste of the pirate life awaiting in Skull and Bones before investing any of your own loot on purchasing the game, you will no doubt be interested in its open beta. This short taste of the game lets you play the opening portion of the full package alone or with friends to take part in a few of the activities included in the full release. Not only will any progress you make in the beta carry over if you decide to get the full game, but there are also some exclusive rewards you can get for yourself during the beta that will become available on launch. Some you may get on accident, others not so much. With the beta window closing soon, we’ve charted out all the rewards you need to make sure to claim before it ends.

All Skull and Bones beta rewards

A list of beta rewards for Skull and Bones.
Ubisoft

Five rewards are up for grabs during the Skull and Bones open beta. After you’ve met the requirements for one or all of them, you will find the items in your inventory upon starting up the full game. Here are each of the rewards and what you need to do to get them.

  • Sir Reginald Grim Sail emblem — Reach Tier 2
  • Tarred Sail pattern — Reach tier 4
  • Sign Language emote — Reach tier 6
  • “Cookie” the Lemur pet — Sail a medium ship
  • “Basilisk I” Culverin ship weapon — Participate in a world event
Recommended Videos

Make sure you get them all before the open beta ends on Sunday, February 11!

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All Farbia locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
A character reached out to grab a shard in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Even though the series has never fully embraced the Metroidvania design, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown proves that this franchise was tailor-made for it. The dynamic movement, time abilities, and acrobatic combat, when packaged in a tight, well-designed 2D game, mix like a cold drink in the desert. With that genre shift, you can count on most of the tropes to come along with it, most notably the intricate and intertwining map. Exploration is key to these games, as is backtracking, which means you will frequently reference your map to get your bearings. But until you've uncovered the rooms yourself, each section of the map will remain shrouded in fog. While you could manually fill in each and every corner, finding Farbia in a given zone will instantly reveal everything there is to see on your map. The trick then becomes figuring out where to find her.
Where to find Farbia
There are 10 zones in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and thus, that many opportunities to find and chat with Farbia and exchange 50 Time Shards to reveal the map. Here's her location in each of them.
The Depths

To reach Farbia in The Depths, you must first unlock the Shadow of the Simurgh ability. With it, take the main elevator down to the bottom level. Use the ability here to create a clone of Sargon on the lift, send it back up, and teleport below it after it rises. At the bottom, you can speak to Farbia and pay for a clear map.
Sunken Harbor

Read more
The best weapons in The Finals
A man in a skull mask with glowing eyes.

A shooter is only as good as its weapon selection. Without an armory stocked with fun, satisfying, and powerful guns to pick from, even a game as dynamic and unique as The Finals would grow stale. Thankfully, that isn't the case as the game launched with an impressive list of weapons to unlock and experiment with alongside its gadgets. The tricky thing about picking a "best" weapon in this game is that they are divided up between the three classes: light, medium, and heavy. That means you may have to learn to use a new weapon or adapt to a new class if you really want to play the meta. Of course, we expect balance changes and new weapons to shake this list up, but for now, these are the best weapons in The Finals.
Th best weapons in The Finals
As of the time of writing, there are 21 total weapons in The Finals. We've narrowed down our list to the top five to give players in each class an idea of which ones are dominating the competition.
V9s

This pistol is currently the king of light builds. Pistols usually have a reputation for being weak, but the V9S is by no means underpowered. It is a semiautomatic pistol, so you can shoot fast as long as you feel confident in your aim, and it's deadly accurate at medium and long ranges. Being so light, it will keep you mobile and out of danger for hit-and-run assaults.
AKM

Read more
All Legendary Pokémon locations in Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk
Three legendary Pokemon stand tall in Pokemon: The Teal Mask.

Even if you're not the type of trainer who wants to completely fill out their Pokédex, basically everyone is drawn to catching the Legendary Pokémon. These are some of the most powerful and iconic monsters in the series, and with the final DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, called The Indigo Disk, adding in the last batch for generation nine, there's even more to hunt down around Blueberry Academy.

Unlike older titles where you just needed to go hunt down these majestic Pokémon, this time the process is a bit more complicated. Get your Pokéballs ready because we have some Legendaries to catch!
How to find every Legendary
Legendary monsters won't show up at all in The Indigo Disk until you've completed the main story and begun the postgame. Once you've rolled credits, head back to Blueberry Academy and speak to the Director to get a small tutorial on Special Coaches. Once that's over, he will also tell you about a mysterious man outside the academy. This is Snackworth, and will be the one to direct you to the Legendary creatures.

Read more