How to join the Skull and Bones open beta

It seems as though the Skull and Bones ship is finally seaworthy and will hit its release on February 16. No one will blame you if you have grown a little weary about the quality of this game after so many years of development and delays. That’s where open betas come in. These tests let you play a slice of the game early to see if it will live up to your expectations before investing any cash. Thankfully, Ubisoft is giving any hopeful pirates a chance to test the waters a few days before launch, and everyone is welcome to give it a shot. If you want to commandeer a spot in the open beta, follow our map to the treasure.

How to join the Skull and Bones beta

The open beta is, as expected, open to anyone who wants to play Skull and Bones. All you need is a console or PC on which the game will run, such as a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S. The beta will begin at 6 p.m. PT on February 7 and end at 3 p.m. PT on February 11, but you can start preloading it as early as 1 a.m. PT on February 6.

Recommended Videos

If you are playing on a PC, all you need to do to participate is go into your launcher (either Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games) and find the title under the Free Games section.

For console players, search for Skull and Bones on the respective storefronts and choose the Skull and Bones open beta page to download and play.

The beta will feature full cross-progression and crossplay, an infamy cap of tier 6 rank 1, but will also let you carry any progress you make into the full release.

Editors' Recommendations