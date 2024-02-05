 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to join the Skull and Bones open beta

Jesse Lennox
By

It seems as though the Skull and Bones ship is finally seaworthy and will hit its release on February 16. No one will blame you if you have grown a little weary about the quality of this game after so many years of development and delays. That’s where open betas come in. These tests let you play a slice of the game early to see if it will live up to your expectations before investing any cash. Thankfully, Ubisoft is giving any hopeful pirates a chance to test the waters a few days before launch, and everyone is welcome to give it a shot. If you want to commandeer a spot in the open beta, follow our map to the treasure.

How to join the Skull and Bones beta

Two ships fire cannons at each other other a small island in Skull & Bones.
Ubisoft

The open beta is, as expected, open to anyone who wants to play Skull and Bones. All you need is a console or PC on which the game will run, such as a PS5 or an Xbox Series X/S. The beta will begin at 6 p.m. PT on February 7  and end at 3 p.m. PT on February 11, but you can start preloading it as early as 1 a.m. PT on February 6.

Recommended Videos

If you are playing on a PC, all you need to do to participate is go into your launcher (either Ubisoft Connect or Epic Games) and find the title under the Free Games section.

Related

For console players, search for Skull and Bones on the respective storefronts and choose the Skull and Bones open beta page to download and play.

The beta will feature full cross-progression and crossplay, an infamy cap of tier 6 rank 1, but will also let you carry any progress you make into the full release.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Coal in Palworld
A player overlooking the landscape in Palworld.

Even in an early access state, Palworld boasts a massive world map you can explore either solo or with a group of friends. While there are tons of sights to see and Pals to capture and put to work at your base, a major portion of your time will be spent on gathering crafting materials. Unlike Paldium, which can be found all over, other resources like coal can't be found in any region of the map. If you were thinking you might be able to cheat the system a bit and simply buy some, guess again, because no vendor has any of these black lumps in stock, even the Black Marketeers. If you're desperate for some coal, we can point you in the right direction.
Where to find coal

Coal can only be mined from large deposits of the stuff in the open world of Palworld. While you might think it would be found underground, in reality, you need to head north to the desert region. Of course, being such a hot climate means that you will need to have heat-resistant gear so you can survive out there long enough to get your hands on the stuff.

Read more
How to get Rainbow Geodes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Honolulu city beach in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Ichiban doesn't have a lot of time to relax while abroad in Hawaii during Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. His quest will have him and his friends facing off against a new set of threats that are more dangerous than anything that came before. While you can grind for levels to try and keep up, the best way to make sure everyone on your team is dishing out as much pain as possible is to craft and upgrade better weapons. Early on, you can improve your base gear with basic ores you find littered on the streets, but once you start getting to the high-level stuff, you will need some rare (and weird) materials. Rainbow Geodes in particular can be hard to come by, but we've found a rich deposit for you to mine.
Where to get Rainbow Geodes

Rainbow Geodes are a rare drop from higher-level enemies, so you could technically get lucky and get enough just by fighting, but odds are you will find yourself short of the amount you want. The only guaranteed source for this beautiful rock is our good pal RoboMichio. You will meet him just outside the randomly generated labyrinth dungeon in Honolulu City early on in the game. While you go through the levels of this dungeon, you will collect Robo Discs you can exchange with him for a list of items, including Rainbow Geodes. Each one will cost you a mere 50 discs, so one or two runs can stock you up with plenty of this material.

Read more
How to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban surfing.

Just buying new, better weapons will get you through most of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but if you want to cut down on grinding or take on the endgame challenges, there's no getting around the need to upgrade and craft better gear. All those materials you've been scooping up off the ground and collecting from fights will get you most of the way there, but the top-tier weapons in the game will need a little bit more. Things like Squid Tentacles, for whatever reason, are one of the more rare ingredients that are somehow necessary to make these powerful weapons. There are only a few ways you can snag these slippery limbs, so rather than ruin your vacation in Hawaii by stressing, we'll show you how to get Squid Tentacles as painlessly as possible.
Where to get Squid Tentacles

There are two ways to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but only one doesn't rely on luck. If you want a surefire way to get some, it's time to do some charity work and clean up the beaches by collecting as much trash as possible. If you take this refuse to the recycling center on the beach, the kind woman will exchange the garbage for points you can spend on various items. She just so happens to have a pair of Squid Tentacles for sale, but only the two. Each one will also cost a whopping 1,000 points, meaning you will need to pick up quite a bit of trash to afford them.

Read more