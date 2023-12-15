Even if you’re not the type of trainer who wants to completely fill out their Pokédex, basically everyone is drawn to catching the Legendary Pokémon. These are some of the most powerful and iconic monsters in the series, and with the final DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, called The Indigo Disk, adding in the last batch for generation nine, there’s even more to hunt down around Blueberry Academy.

Unlike older titles where you just needed to go hunt down these majestic Pokémon, this time the process is a bit more complicated. Get your Pokéballs ready because we have some Legendaries to catch!

Recommended Videos

How to find every Legendary

Legendary monsters won’t show up at all in The Indigo Disk until you’ve completed the main story and begun the postgame. Once you’ve rolled credits, head back to Blueberry Academy and speak to the Director to get a small tutorial on Special Coaches. Once that’s over, he will also tell you about a mysterious man outside the academy. This is Snackworth, and will be the one to direct you to the Legendary creatures.

For every 10 BBQ quests you complete, he will give you a special treat that relates to one of the monsters, as well as a little hint as to where they are. The order in which he gives you the snacks and clues is completely random, so you never know when you will be able to hunt down the Legendary you want. We’ve decoded all of his weird clues and will show you where you need to go on the map.

It should be noted that there are no special tricks when catching a Legendary, however, you should make a save before you battle them just in case your attempt goes wrong. You can technically use any ball you want to catch them, but we recommend Ultra Balls for the best chances. Every Legendary will be level 70, so make sure you have a good counter and a high-level team ready before you challenge one.

Articuno

Articuno is up in the Glaseado Mountain to the east of Montenevera.

Zapdos

On the coast of the South Province outside of Levincia, climb to the top of the lighthouse to find the lightning bird.

Moltres

Go to the Asado desert and find the rock formations in the north. Use your ride Pokémon to get to the top of the center spire to battle it.

Raikou

In the West Province, Raikou will be on a cliff on the north edge of the lake.

Entei

Go to the far eastern edge of the map in Area3 and you will find Entei on the cliffs.

Suicune

Suicune is on a small island near the west end of Casseroya Lake.

Lugia

This white whale of a Pokémon is out in the water off the northwest end of the North Province, just north of a small island.

Ho-oh

Straight east of Alfornada, Ho-Oh is on the cliffs near the south coast.

Latias

Right below the South Province label on the map, and between Alfornada and Cabo Poco, Latias is hanging out on the beach.

Latios

Right beside the North Province label on your map is a small lake with an island in the middle. Latias is right beside the water.

Kyogre

Being essentially a whale, you will need to go off the coast into the North Paldean Sea to the north of Casseroya Lake to find Kyogre near some rocks.

Groudon

This Legendary is inside the Alfornada Cavern. Look for it on one of the upper ridges deep inside.

Rayquaza

Rayquaza is a bit tricky, but if you use your mount to fly, it becomes much easier to get to the top of the ridge it is perched on in South Province.

Cobalion

Cobalion is chilling by the waterfall near Fury Falls.

Terrakion

Head southeast from Cascarrafa and up the big hill beside The Great Crater to find this Legendary at the top.

Virizion

Venture into Tagree Thicket and follow the edge of the cliff on the eastern edge to run into Virizion.

Reshiram

Follow the river just south of Zapapico to encounter Reshiram.

Zekrom

Zekrom can be found on top of the cliff directly south of Artazon in the desert.

Kyurem

You need to spelunk in the Dalizapa Passage to find Kyurem. Once inside, you can’t miss it.

Solgaleo

Solgaleo is easy to reach. Just go to the top of the Pokémon League building.

Lunala

Go to the southwest corner of Casseroya Lake on a little peninsula, and you’ll find Lunalala is on the seaside cliff.

Necrozma

Way up north, directly above Casseroya Lake, is a mountain range. Necrozma is on the southern cliffs halfway up the mountain.

Kubfu

Kubfu is standing right beside the sign for Fury Falls.

Glastrier

Go south from the Glasedo Mountain to a little ridge on the way to the Tagree Thicket.

Spectrier

Spectrier is haunting the ruins directly north of the Central Crater.

Editors' Recommendations