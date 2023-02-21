Pokémon Presents February 2023: how to watch and what to expect

Pokémon Day 2023 is nearly upon us, and it will bring another Pokémon Presents showcase full of exciting announcements regarding the long-running series. As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were quite successful despite technical problems, a lot of fans are curious to learn what’s next, both for those individual titles and the franchise as a whole.

Pokémon fans who want to learn about the series’ future should certainly tune into this presentation. If you’re wondering how to watch it and what kinds of announcements to expect for the first Pokémon Presents of 2023, we’ve rounded up all of that information here for you.

When is the February 2023 Pokémon Presents?

This Pokémon Presents showcase will start at 6 a.m. PT on February 27, which is Pokémon Day, as well as the 27th anniversary of the series. The Pokémon Company says the presentation will last “around 20 minutes.”

How to watch

The February 27 Pokémon Presents will be officially live-streamed on the main Pokémon YouTube Channel. We’ll embed the live stream below ahead of the presentation. Other sites and Pokémon-themed content creators will likely be co-streaming the event as well.

The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉



📺 https://t.co/Xo6KYjvSdj pic.twitter.com/FFrmk8a5z8 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 21, 2023

What to expect

Unfortunately, The Pokémon Company was light on giving any real hints as to what we’ll see during this Nintendo Direct-like presentation. But if this showcase falls in line with previous Pokémon Presents live streams, then we can expect it to give us an overview of all the big Pokémon titles coming out this year. Currently, we don’t know if any brand-new Pokémon games are launching in 2023; if there aren’t, then hopefully we’ll see some DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Some leaks may have also spoiled some of the Pokémon Presents’ surprises. Leakers have found data for more new Pokémon forms that could potentially come to Scarlet and Violet via updates. Meanwhile, fans found mention of Spike Chunsoft in the new Pokémon Together website’s source code, so it seems likely that a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon from that developer is coming soon. Regardless of what’s actually announced, February 27 is shaping up to be a really exciting day for Pokémon fans.

