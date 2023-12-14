The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC isn’t holding back on adding some new monsters to the mix — or at the very least, new forms of existing ones. As seasoned trainers will know, not all evolutions come naturally, so to speak. This is true for Duraludon, who at first had no evolutions at all, but can now transform into the bridge-like form called Archaludon. None of your usual evolution tricks will work here, and you instead need to take advantage of a new item added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

To give your towering dragon a new form, here’s how you can evolve Duraludon.

How to evolve Duraludon

The first step is to obviously have a Duraludon in your party. This Pokémon is back for this DLC, but can only be found in one specific region. Duraludon are located in the northwest polar biome of The Indigo Disk‘s new world map, and typically can be found on or near the tops of mountains. Being so large, you won’t have a lot of trouble spotting one.

After catching your Duraludon, evolving it into an Archaludon can be done right away — no need to grind levels! This Pokémon evolves only when given a new evolution item called Metal Alloy. You can purchase this from the School Store in Blueberry Academy for 300 Blueberry Points (BP). These points are the new currency added to the DLC and are earned by simply completing BP quests listed on your phone. Most will be accomplished naturally as you play, but you can always check what tasks you have by hitting right on the D-Pad.

Once you have the Metal Alloy, just select it in your bag, choose Use this item, and select your Duraludon to instantly evolve it!

