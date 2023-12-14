 Skip to main content
How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC

Jesse Lennox
By

The final piece of DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has launched and will add the final batch of monsters to the game alongside its story content. While there are a limited number of brand new Pokémon, the returning cast, including every previous starter, is enough to get any veteran trainer interested in diving into the new content. The only issue is that this DLC asks quite a bit of you before letting you access it, so we’ll make sure you know all the prerequisites before you can attend Blueberry Academy in the Indigo Disk DLC.

How to access the Indigo Disk DLC

Cyrano talking to a pokemon trainer in the school.
GameFreak

If you were hoping to be able to start a new game and go straight to the DLC to take on the game with your favorite started, you will unfortunately be disappointed. Not only do you have to beat the base game’s main campaign, up to and including The Way Home. That means beating the Elite Four and the post-game Area Zero content that concludes with you battling your professor in the Great Crater.

If that wasn’t enough, you also have to have completed the first DLC, The Teal Mask. Once you have seen the “To be Continued” ending screen, you are finally ready to play the Indigo Disk content.

With all those boxes checked, head to your version’s academy, which you will receive a notification to do. Inside the lobby, you will automatically be placed in a conversation with Cyrano, a man in a white and blue suit with a hat, who will introduce himself as the Director of Blueburry Academy and invite you to attend his school. Speak to him when you’re ready, agree to go, and you will be whisked off to the DLC!

