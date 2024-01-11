 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Jesse Lennox
By

After all the new monsters added in the base game, plus the returning favorites and legendaries added in the DLC, one last creature to catch was added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in thefree epilogue. Pecharunt is all that stands between you and a fully completed Generation 9 Pokedex, but will you be able to catch it? So long as you know what to do, you are guaranteed to add this final pocket monster to your roster. Here’s how you can catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Pecharunt

A pokedex entry for pecharunt.
GameFreak

After you’ve started the epilogue storyline, simply proceed through the new main quest as directed. Near the end of the game, you will face off against one last trainer. Upon defeating them, you will be forced into a battle with Pecharunt. Don’t be alarmed that you can’t catch it during this fight! You’re intended to fully KO Pecharunt in this encounter. Once it’s HP is zero, you will be instructed to catch it with a Pokeball from Kieran. At this point, choose whichever ball you like and go for the catch. It’s a guaranteed capture, so no need to worry about it breaking free.

Recommended Videos

Pecharunt is a Ghost/Poison type with the Poison Puppeteer ability and Malignant Chain signature move.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to evolve Duraludon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk
A duraladon about to evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC isn't holding back on adding some new monsters to the mix -- or at the very least, new forms of existing ones. As seasoned trainers will know, not all evolutions come naturally, so to speak. This is true for Duraludon, who at first had no evolutions at all, but can now transform into the bridge-like form called Archaludon. None of your usual evolution tricks will work here, and you instead need to take advantage of a new item added in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk.

To give your towering dragon a new form, here's how you can evolve Duraludon.
How to evolve Duraludon

Read more
How to start the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC
Cyrano inviting the player to blueberry academy.

The final piece of DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has launched and will add the final batch of monsters to the game alongside its story content. While there are a limited number of brand new Pokémon, the returning cast, including every previous starter, is enough to get any veteran trainer interested in diving into the new content. The only issue is that this DLC asks quite a bit of you before letting you access it, so we'll make sure you know all the prerequisites before you can attend Blueberry Academy in the Indigo Disk DLC.
How to access the Indigo Disk DLC

If you were hoping to be able to start a new game and go straight to the DLC to take on the game with your favorite started, you will unfortunately be disappointed. Not only do you have to beat the base game's main campaign, up to and including The Way Home. That means beating the Elite Four and the post-game Area Zero content that concludes with you battling your professor in the Great Crater.

Read more
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: how to complete Bad Signal
A soldier with a Pack-A-Punch weapon fires at zombies from behind cover.

Once Season 1 hit in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode, a new Act was added for players to dive back into the undead masses to complete more missions. Since this Act takes place after all the prior ones, it's only natural that it puts players to the test.

The first mission in Act 4 is Bad Signal, which brings you to a new area that is more deadly than even the highest threat-level zones. If you're struggling to survive this mission, we'll give you clear instructions on how to complete Bad Signal.
Bad Signal guide

Read more