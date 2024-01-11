How to catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After all the new monsters added in the base game, plus the returning favorites and legendaries added in the DLC, one last creature to catch was added to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in thefree epilogue. Pecharunt is all that stands between you and a fully completed Generation 9 Pokedex, but will you be able to catch it? So long as you know what to do, you are guaranteed to add this final pocket monster to your roster. Here’s how you can catch Pecharunt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Pecharunt

After you’ve started the epilogue storyline, simply proceed through the new main quest as directed. Near the end of the game, you will face off against one last trainer. Upon defeating them, you will be forced into a battle with Pecharunt. Don’t be alarmed that you can’t catch it during this fight! You’re intended to fully KO Pecharunt in this encounter. Once it’s HP is zero, you will be instructed to catch it with a Pokeball from Kieran. At this point, choose whichever ball you like and go for the catch. It’s a guaranteed capture, so no need to worry about it breaking free.

Recommended Videos

Pecharunt is a Ghost/Poison type with the Poison Puppeteer ability and Malignant Chain signature move.

Editors' Recommendations