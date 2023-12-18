Everyone remembers their first Pokémon. No matter which generation you started the series with, you more than likely formed a strong bond with whichever starting Pokémon you chose. Each new entry provides new starters, which is always great to allow new monsters to get the spotlight, but there’s no denying that we always love to be able to get our old favorites back.

For the first time in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, all the starters from every single game have been put back in the game with The Indigo Disk DLC. Just like with Legendaries, though, you can’t just go out there and find them right away. If you want to reunite with your favorite starter to relive those great memories, here’s how you can get all the starters and where to find them.

How to unlock all starter Pokémon

The list of starter Pokémon won’t be placed in the new area for the DLC as soon as you get there. The Blueberry Terrarium has four unique biomes that you can move between, and also upgrade. This DLC introduces Blueberry Points, or BP for short, which is a new currency you earn for completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs). You can see the list of BBQs by hitting right on your D-pad, as well as how many BPs you get for completing them. These are usually in small increments, but for every 10 you do, you will unlock a bonus quest worth 100 or more. Battling your first five trainers also nets you 50 BP, which doubles to 100 for the following five, and so on.

BP is used to buy items at the new Blueberry Academy shop and in the League Club room for cosmetics, but most importantly to upgrade each of the terrarium’s biome biodiversity. This is very costly, with each of the four biomes needing 3,000 BP to upgrade, or a total of 12,000 to upgrade them all. If you don’t grind, you won’t accumulate this amount naturally. If you know what starter you want, or at least want to get first, then look below to find out which biome you should upgrade first to get your favorite.

Savanna biome starters

You won’t have much trouble finding a Rowlet or Charmander in this biome since they are very common and appear in most areas, while Totodile, Snivy, and Sobble are naturally located closer to water. Fennekin tends to be in the plains.

Charmander

Fennekin

Snivy

Rowlet

Totodile

Sobble

Canyon biome starters

The only two who are not roaming around on the mountains are Squirtle and Chesepin. Squirtle will be near water, while Chesepin will be inside caves.

Tepig

Chespin

Litten

Squirtle

Treecko

Turtwig

Coastal biome starters

This biome’s starters are split between the beach areas and inland grasslands. Water-types like Mudkip, Popplio, and Froakie are by the water, while the rest are in the more grassy spots.

Bulbasaur

Popplio

Grookey

Chikorita

Mudkip

Froakie

Polar biome starters

Don’t ask us why, but you can find the Fire-types like Cyndaquil, Chimchar, Scorbunny, and Torchic in the southwest mountains most often, while the rest are by the lakes.

Piplup

Oshawott

Scorbunny

Cyndaquil

Torchic

Chimchar

