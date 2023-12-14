We had plenty of oddball Pokémon designs by the time we got to generation nine with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and they only get weirder with new evolutions. Applin, and its evolution, Dipplin, are the perfect examples of this, but The Indigo Disk DLC wasn’t ready to move on from this fruity monster. Hydrapple is the new final form for this Pokémon and it has an oddly cryptic evolution method compared to most others, even Duraludon. It’s a tall order, but this is what you need to do to evolve Dipplin in The Indigo Disk.

How to evolve Dipplin

Applin was included in the base Pokémon Scarlet and Violet game, but the first evolution was added in The Teal Mask DLC. If you didn’t figure out how to reach that second form, all you need to do is feed one a Syrupy Apple item to trigger an evolution. These can be purchased for 500 Pokédollars at the Mossfell Confluence shop in Kitakami.

With your Dipplin ready, you now have to get another item to coax it into evolving once more into Hydrapple, but this time you won’t be able to just run down to the store and buy it. Only by giving Dipplin Dragon Cheer, which you can only get via TM266, will it evolve. The issue here is that the sole current known method of getting this TM is to beat a member of the Blueberry Elite Four, specifically Drayton. You can find this Dragon-type trainer in the Polar Biome of the DLC’s map, but make sure you’re up to the task first. Here’s his powerful team.

Dragonite – level 78

Flygon – level 28

Haxorus – level 79

Sceptile – level 79

Kingdra – level 79

Archaludon – level 80

Beat his team and he will reward you with TM266 Dragon Cheer. All that’s left is to use it to teach your Dipplin the move and it will complete its evolutionary journey.

