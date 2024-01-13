 Skip to main content
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s epilogue is a disappointing conclusion

Tomas Franzese
By
Penny and Arven eat Mochi in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s series of post-launch content finally wrapped up on January 11 with the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero‘s epilogue. Now, having played through it, I find it to be a fittingly odd end to one of the weirdest generations of the Pokémon series ever.

Instead of adding some grand endgame challenges to overcome, this is a story-focused epilogue about a Pokémon that is brainwashing and controlling people through mochi. It’s a cute and comedic horror riff that gives entertaining final moments to the friends players made throughout the main game and DLC’s adventures. Despite that, it’s underwhelming and still subject to the technical problems that have plagued Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since launch.

Officially titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Epilogue: Mochi Mayhem, this additional story begins once you place a Mythical Pecha Berry on a decoration at Peachy’s shop on Kitakami Island. That initiates a call from Arven, who decides to visit the player’s house in Paldea with Nemona and Penny. While hanging out there, the group is invited back to Kitakami by Kieran, the player’s main rival in The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. Things seem normal at first when they all visit, but they quickly notice that Kieran’s sister Carmine is acting oddly.

A possessed Carmine dances in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Nintendo

Her eyes have turned purple, and she seems brainwashed. She’s forced to do a chicken dance while begging for mochi. This kicks off the silly story, where characters from the main game and DLC are slowly picked off by this mochi curse, which a new Pokémon is at the center of. It’s a kid-friendly horror story that’s ultimately more funny than frightening and ultimately serves as an opportunity for Game Freak to go on a victory lap with its games.

Unfortunately, I’m not sure Scarlet and Violet deserve that yet. They’re some of the oddest entries in the mainline series, as Game Freak used them to experiment with full-on open-world design. It’s always been clear that the Nintendo Switch or the engine Game Freak is using just can’t match the studio’s current ambitions. This is one of the worst-looking AAA games on Nintendo Switch, with frequent frame rate drops and texture pop-ins that severely hamper the experience.

That’s a shame, as the story moments and classic RPG gameplay are otherwise very enjoyable. Shortly after Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were released, its developers said, “We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games.” Well, this is seemingly the final major update for Scarlet and Violet, and those comprehensive improvements never arrived.

Pecharunt appears in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Nintendo

I wish this new content was free from any new technical problems, but textures would frequently pop in and out of the background during conversations in my revisit. The game’s frame rate tanked during the epilogue’s climax for me as well because too many NPCs were doing that Mochi dance on screen simultaneously. Yes, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet even struggle to handle dancing over a year after release.

The Teal Mask, The Indigo Disk, and Mochi Mayhem are all enjoyable in their own ways but just lay content on top of core problems instead of outright solving them. Even though Mochi Mayhem made me chuckle a couple of times, it ultimately feels like a weird, underwhelming joke to end this generation of Pokémon rather than a triumphant send-off.

If you’ve already sunk dozens of hours in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and its DLC like I have, you might as well check out Mochi Mayhem to satiate any feelings of narrative sunk cost. It doesn’t add much in the way of compelling gameplay experiences, though. To those that haven’t touched Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since launch and hoped the DLC and post-launch updates would fix the game’s most frustrating issues: this is not a No Man’s Sky or Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty situation. It’s a whimper, not a bang.

We need to talk about Pokémon Violet and Scarlet’s funniest evolution
Pokemon trainer and team in Scarlet and Violet.

Like each mainline game in the series, Pokémon Violet and Scarlet introduce a whole batch of new monsters for trainers to catch. Those include fresh faces like Pawmot and Bombirdier, as well as new Paldean variants of classics like Wooper and Tauros. They even add some new evolutions for old monsters like Primeape and Bisharp.

There are plenty of excellent designs to highlight, but we need to talk about its absolute goofiest one: Dudunsparce.

Read more
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are the series’ best bird-watching games
A Pokemon trainer takes a selfie with an Ostrich Pokemon on Pokemon Scarlet.

Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are currently the talk of the gaming world, though that conversation is mostly about the bizarre slew of technical issues. While those are understandably the focus, they shouldn't totally paper over one of the best aspects of the games: They've got a lot of good birds.

Yes, Pokémon's ninth generation feels as though it's been specifically built with bird-watchers in mind. While previous games in the series tend to have one all-star flying evolution line and a smattering of winged friends hanging out in the world, Paldea might be Pokémon's most avian friendly region yet.

Read more
Bizarre Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch doubles your running speed
Four character run in different direction in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among 2022's glitchier video game releases due to issues with constant pop-in, camera clipping, multiplayer, Koraidon getting stuck in a handstand, and more. Now, players have found a glitch that allows the player character to walk around much faster than intended. If you're not riding or dashing on the back of Koraidon, walking around in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty slow. Reddit user hamsterhead64 discovered a strange glitch that will speed up the player's exploration, though. By simply connecting a second controller to the Nintendo Switch while playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and pointing both left control sticks at an angle, the player character will move faster in that direction. You can see this glitch in action in the video below, which was reposted to Twitter by @Munosnail.
https://twitter.com/munosnail/status/1594292538898321414
Independently verified by GameXplain and the team at Digital Trends, this glitch is an easy way to get a notable speed boost in the open-world Pokémon games, at least until Game Freak patches it out. This method does not work while riding Koraidon or Miraidon.
Pokemon's transition to a more open-world format hasn't been the smoothest one. Pokémon Legends: Arceus also had its own traversal glitch. In that game, players could climb up steep slopes by quickly aiming and canceling a Pokéball throw. The limits of the Nintendo Switch and Game Freak's game engine are clearly starting to show in the latest Pokémon games, but this is likely something that will be fixed eventually in a post-launch patch.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Read more