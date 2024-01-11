How to start the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet epilogue

The DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet was always known to be two parts: The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. That said, not every question will be answered even after finishing the final bit of content in the latter DLC. Thankfully, GameFreak is giving us one last reason to return to Paldea to wrap up our adventure for good. This epilogue is totally free and even brings in one last Pokemon to catch called Pecharunt, but it is a little tricky to start. This short little challenge includes a few new fights, meeting up with some old friends, and wrapping up the story, so let’s close this chapter of our Pokemon adventure.

How to start the Mochi Madness Epilogue

You can’t start the epilogue until you’ve beaten all the main content of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as both DLCs, The Teal Mask and Indigo Disk. So long as you’ve done that, once you boot up the game, you must collect the Mythical Pecha Berry. Instead of just finding or being given this item, you need to claim it as a Mystery Gift through the Poke Portal. Select Mystery Gift -> Recieve Via Internet and then choose the Mythical Pecha Berry Gift.

With this item in your inventory, make your way to Kitakami and to Mossui Town. Find Peachy’s shop near the Community Center, and you will have the option to interact with a pink plush toy on the counter. This will trigger a cutscene and kick off this last adventure.

