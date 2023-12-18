 Skip to main content
How to get Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk’s true ending

As the final piece of DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk will put a bow on your time in the Paldea region and generation nine as far as new story content goes. You can always go hunting down all the Legendaries and fill out your Pokédex with the new and old Pokémon that were added, but once the credits roll, that’s it.

Or is it? There’s one last thing you may have missed after finishing the DLC’s story that gives a final bit of closure to the story. Without going into spoilers, we’ll help your trainer finally see this adventure to its end by explaining how to get the true ending in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk.

How to get the true ending

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet protagonist holding glowing Poke Ball
The first step will be to go through all the main story missions in The Indigo Disk and roll the credits. While that will lead most players to assume they’ve seen all the story there is, and the game doesn’t do much to suggest otherwise, there is more to discover. You are told to visit Professor Briar after the credits, and doing so will give you Briar’s Book. From there, however, you’re on your own.

Once you have this book, you need to travel back to Kitakami Island, the setting for The Teal Mask. Once here, head to the Crystal Pool location inside the volcano. As you are walking across the bridge, a cutscene will play that is the true ending to the DLC and the game as a whole. If you enjoyed the lore of these DLCs and were left a little unsatisfied, this scene does provide some satisfying answers.

Aside from the extra scene, you will also get a new title screen when booting up the game as a nice little reward for doing everything.

