How to evolve Finizen into Palafin in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Your Pokémon team needs a hero. More specifically, it needs the dolphin superhero Pokémon Palafin.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of strange evolutions, but Palafin is definitely one of the most unique. To evolve Finizen, you'll need to use the game's co-op multiplayer Union Circle mode and use a unique move to change forms mid-battle.

Difficulty Easy Duration 10 minutes What You Need Finizen

A friend to join Union Circle with

How to evolve Finizen into Palafin

Evolving Finizen isn't difficult, but it's a very unique evolution process that requires a bit of prep.

Step 1: Make sure the Finizen you want to evolve is at level 37 or higher. Finizen evolves at level 38.

Before you enter Union Circle, make sure your Finizen is close to leveling up to 38 (or higher) to save yourself time and resources.

Step 2: Enter a Union Circle session with a friend.

You can start or join a Union Circle session at Pokémon Centers all over the map or by accessing the Poké Portal in the main menu.

If you don't have any buddies around to join Union Circle with you, it's fairly easy to find a partner on the internet through the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet subreddit or a popular Discord server.

Step 3: Once you're in Union Circle, all you need to do is level up your Finizen. You can do this by battling wild Pokémon or using XP candies to save time.

Once Finizen levels up above 37, it will immediately evolve into Palafin.

How to use Palafin's Hero form

You might feel a little letdown immediately after evolving Finizen. Palafin looks almost exactly the same. This is where things get a little weird.

Palafin is only able to transform into its Hero form during battle by using a specific move. We'll walk you through it.

Step 1: When Finizen evolves into Palafin, it will try to learn the move Flip Turn. This move is essential to unlocking Palafin's Hero form, so make sure it learns it immediately. If you've accidentally not learned the move upon evolution, you can always relearn it by changing Palafin's moves in its summary.

Step 2: Flip Turn works similarly to moves like Volt Switch or U-Turn — when Palafin uses this move, it will return to its Pokéball and you'll be prompted to send out another Pokémon.

Using this move activates Palafin's unique Zero to Hero and it will transform into its more interesting Hero form before being returned to your party. In its Hero form, Palafin has higher base stats in every category except for HP and speed.

When you swap Palafin back into the battle, it will be in its Hero form. It will revert to its Zero form when the battle is over.

