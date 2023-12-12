It’s finally time, trainers. The last DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk, will put a firm cap on the latest Pokédex. The DLC not only adds a handful of new critters to the list but also brings back a huge swath of returning favorites from past generations that make exploring Paldea a fresh experience all over again. Your new adventure will have you attempting to solve the mystery of an ancient myth in Kitakami, and perhaps these new Pokémon hold some answers.

Here are all the new Pokémon you can look forward to battling and catching, as well as the list of returning ones to see if your childhood favorite made the cut.

All new Pokémon

Just like in the Teal Mask DLC, this final expansion only adds four new Pokémon. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Terapagos

This is the poster child for this DLC, and is going to play a major part of the game’s story. Because of its importance, we don’t know almost any details about it, including what type it is, except that it does have a Terastal Form.

Raging Bolt

This is a new paradox Pokémon, specifically based on a Raikou. This will be an Electric and Dragon Type, however, and can only be found in the wild if you have the Scarlet version of the game.

Iron Crown

Iron Crown is the counterpart to Raging Bolt in that it is the Violet exclusive paradox Pokémon. This time, it is based on Cobalion and will be a Steel and Psychic Type.

Archaludon

Our final new Pokémon is Archaludon, which is a new evolution of Duraludon. This Pokémon was first introduced in Sword and Shield, but never had an evolution until now.

All returning Pokémon

The most exciting Pokémon returning in this last DLC are all the starters from every prior generation, plus some notable legendaries and fan-favorite picks. Here’s the full list:

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Oddish

Gloom

Vileploom

Bellossom

Doduo

Dodrio

Geodude

Seel

Dewgong

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Tyrogue

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Magby

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Magmar

Magmortar

Lapras

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Skarmory

Smeargle

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Feebas

Milotic

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Minccino

Cinccino

Solosis

Duosion

Reuniclus

Golett

Golurk

Espurr

Meowstic

Inkay

Malamar

Litten

Torracat

Incineroar

Popplio

Brionne

Primarina

Pikipek

Trumbeak

Toucannon

Milcery

Alcremie

Duraludon

