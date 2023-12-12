 Skip to main content
All new and returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk

It’s finally time, trainers. The last DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Indigo Disk, will put a firm cap on the latest Pokédex. The DLC not only adds a handful of new critters to the list but also brings back a huge swath of returning favorites from past generations that make exploring Paldea a fresh experience all over again. Your new adventure will have you attempting to solve the mystery of an ancient myth in Kitakami, and perhaps these new Pokémon hold some answers.

Here are all the new Pokémon you can look forward to battling and catching, as well as the list of returning ones to see if your childhood favorite made the cut.

All new Pokémon

Just like in the Teal Mask DLC, this final expansion only adds four new Pokémon. Here’s a breakdown of each:

Terapagos

This is the poster child for this DLC, and is going to play a major part of the game’s story. Because of its importance, we don’t know almost any details about it, including what type it is, except that it does have a Terastal Form.

Raging Bolt

A title card for raging bolt.
GameFreak

This is a new paradox Pokémon, specifically based on a Raikou. This will be an Electric and Dragon Type, however, and can only be found in the wild if you have the Scarlet version of the game.

Iron Crown

A title card for Iron Crown.
GameFreak

Iron Crown is the counterpart to Raging Bolt in that it is the Violet exclusive paradox Pokémon. This time, it is based on Cobalion and will be a Steel and Psychic Type.

Archaludon

Our final new Pokémon is Archaludon, which is a new evolution of Duraludon. This Pokémon was first introduced in Sword and Shield, but never had an evolution until now.

All returning Pokémon

A mudkip being a little dude.
GameFreak

The most exciting Pokémon returning in this last DLC are all the starters from every prior generation, plus some notable legendaries and fan-favorite picks. Here’s the full list:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Ivysaur
  • Venusaur
  • Squirtle
  • Wartortle
  • Blastoise
  • Oddish
  • Gloom
  • Vileploom
  • Bellossom
  • Doduo
  • Dodrio
  • Geodude
  • Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Exeggcute
  • Exeggutor
  • Tyrogue
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Hitmontop
  • Magby
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rhydon
  • Rhyperior
  • Magmar
  • Magmortar
  • Lapras
  • Chikorita
  • Bayleef
  • Meganium
  • Totodile
  • Croconaw
  • Feraligatr
  • Skarmory
  • Smeargle
  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Sceptile
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Blaziken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Swampert
  • Trapinch
  • Vibrava
  • Flygon
  • Feebas
  • Milotic
  • Beldum
  • Metang
  • Metagross
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Snivy
  • Servine
  • Serperior
  • Tepig
  • Pignite
  • Emboar
  • Blitzle
  • Zebstrika
  • Cottonee
  • Whimsicott
  • Minccino
  • Cinccino
  • Solosis
  • Duosion
  • Reuniclus
  • Golett
  • Golurk
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Inkay
  • Malamar
  • Litten
  • Torracat
  • Incineroar
  • Popplio
  • Brionne
  • Primarina
  • Pikipek
  • Trumbeak
  • Toucannon
  • Milcery
  • Alcremie
  • Duraludon

