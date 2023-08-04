Pokémon Presents August 2023: how to watch and what to expect

The Pokémon Company announced yet another Pokémon Presents will happen this month. This presentation will take place on August 8 and will likely feature games like Detective Pikachu Returns and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming expansions. If you want to watch this Pokémon Presents as it airs live, we’ve outlined where and how to do that, as well as what you should expect from the livestream.

When is the August 2023 Pokémon Presents

The August 2023 Pokémon Presents airs at 6 a.m. PT on August 8. According to The Pokémon Company, the presentation will last about 35 minutes. This makes it the longest Pokémon Presents yet, as these livestreams usually hue closer to around the 20 minutes mark.

Recommended Videos

How to watch the August 2023 Pokémon Presents

Like the Pokémon Presents that came before it, this August 2023 showcase will air on The Official Pokémon YouTube channel. A premiere for the livestream has yet to be set up on YouTube, but we will embed the video in this article once it becomes available.

What to expect from the August 2023 Pokémon Presents

The description for the event states that this Pokémon Presents will feature “Pokémon news and a spotlight on the latest happenings across the brand it comes to games.” When it comes to upcoming games, there are multiple things that are almost guaranteed to show up here. Detective Pikachu Returns launches on October 6, and our only real look at it so far was in the June Nintendo Direct. As such, this would be an excellent place for a deep dive into its gameplay and story, showing how this game evolves on what the 2018 3DS game established.

We’ll also probably get another look at The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero expansions for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Hopefully, a release date for at least the first part, The Teal Mask, will be part of this showcase. Considering the existence of this Pokémon Presents leaked before its announcement thanks to a Pokémon Masters EX datamine, it’s likely some update for that game appears here as well.

Other than those, it’s hard to predict what else will show up during this presentation. That longer length and the glitchy intro to the Pokémon Presents’ reveal video could suggest a new game reveal is on the horizon, but that runtime could also signify lengthy deep dives into the known Pokémon games as well as non-game related Pokémon merchandise and events. I guess we’ll all have to tune in on August 8 to find out.

Editors' Recommendations