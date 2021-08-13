  1. Gaming

Pokémon Presents August 2021: When it airs, how to watch, and what to expect

By

It’s been a while since we’ve heard about either of the two Pokémon games releasing in the next five months. Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were formally announced this past May, with the former set to release this upcoming January and the latter launching this November. With both release dates fast approaching, Nintendo is hosting a Pokémon Presents showcase, specifically geared towards the two upcoming titles.

Here’s how you can watch the upcoming showcase and what you can expect to see during it.

When is the Pokémon Presents showcase?

The next Pokémon Presents showcase will take place at 6 a.m PT on Wednesday, August 18. A runtime for the event hasn’t been revealed, but depending on how much Nintendo decides to share on its upcoming Pokemon titles, the showcase could last anywhere between 20 minutes and an hour.

Where to watch the Pokémon Presents showcase?

While neither Nintendo nor the Pokémon Company has shared where the upcoming showcase can be watched, there are a few sites that should be streaming the event. The first and most reliable option is the Pokémon YouTube page. However, the event will likely also be streamed on Twitch via the official Pokémon channel and Nintendo’s channel.

a mountain far int he distance in pokemon legends arceus.

What will be shown at the Pokemon Presents showcase?

With two Pokémon games releasing in the next five months, it’s no surprise that the upcoming Pokémon Presents showcase will be all about Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, with the latter games being remakes, expect to see more of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the free-roam Breath of the Wild-style Pokemon adventure that largely departs from the rest of the franchise.

