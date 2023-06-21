While digital video game showcases are more frequent than ever, no one does it quite as well as Nintendo. As such, this September 2022 Nintendo Direct really excited Nintendo Switch fans. So far, 2022 has been a great year for Nintendo thanks tp games like Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Splatoon 3. During this show, we received a clear idea of how Nintendo plans to close this year out and kick off 2023.

We hoped to see a mix of announced games, DLC, remasters, and Nintendo's early 2023 lineup. While not every leak was true, we were pleasantly surprised by the likes of Fire Emblem Engage and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (yes, Breath of the Wild's sequel finally has a name). If you weren't able to watch it live or just want a recap of what was shown, this is everything Nintendo announced during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct 9.13.2022

Breath of the Wild 2 is officially titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Coming May 12th, 2023 – Nintendo Switch

After more than three years of secrecy, Nintendo confirmed that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This trailer also served as our first good look at gameplay for the game, as we see Link skydive off a sky island, launch himself into the air, climb, and even fly around.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on May 12, 2023.

Fire Emblem Engage lets you fight with classic Fire Emblem characters

Fire Emblem Engage – Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

To kick off the show, Nintendo announced a brand new traditional Fire Emblem game called Fire Emblem Engage. We saw both cinematics and tactics gameplay, and while it plays like the strategy game fans would expect, players can also equip rings to get help from classic Fire Emblem characters.

Fire Emblem Engage will be released on January 20, 2023. It will also get a Divine Edition with collectible items.

Pikmin 4 is finally launching in 2023

Pikmin 4 – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Shigeru Miyamoto showed up for the Nintendo Direct. After giving updates on the Mario movie, Nintendo's theme park at Universal, and Pikmin Bloom, he announced Pikmin 4 with a trailer showing off its gorgeous-looking environments. It scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.

We didn't see gameplay, but he confirmed that you can view the game from the Pikmin's perspective on the ground. Pikmin 4 is a long time coming, considering that Miyamoto first teased the game in 2015.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe announced

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – Nintendo Direct 9.13.22 – Nintendo Switch

To continue the Kirby 30th anniversary celebration this year, Nintendo announced that the Wii game Kirby's Return to Dream Land is coming to Nintendo Switch. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, it adds a Mecha copy ability, a new subgame, and the ability for everyone to play as Kirby.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe launches on February 24, 2023.

Octopath Traveler II is coming to Nintendo Switch

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch

Although it leaked just beforehand, this Nintendo Direct couldn't go without an HD-2D game as Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler II. Like the original, this is a turn-based RPG stylized like the SNES classics where players follow the journey of eight different characters in a fantasy world.

Octopath Traveller II will be released on February 24, 2023. It's also coming to PC, PS4, and PS5.

Everything else

It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse gets a remaster in early 2023.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 expansion pass adds a new character called Ino, Challenge Battles on October 13.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake gameplay was shown off.

Fitness Boxing First of the North Star comes to Nintendo Switch in March 2023.

Ubisoft announced Oddballers, launching in early 2023.

Tunic is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27.

Front Missions 1st: Remake launches in November, Front Mission 2: Remake launches in 2023, and Front Mission 3 is getting a remake.

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting a remake in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life in summer 2023.

Splatoon 3's first Splatfest is "What would you bring to a deserted island?" The choices are Gear, Grub, and Fun.

Fae Farm was announced by the developers of Dauntless.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line launches on February 16, 2023, and it will get DLC based on other Square Enix franchises.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gameplay highlighted progression and Sparks.

Rune Factory 3 Special was announced with a 2023 release window, while a new game in the series was confirmed to be in development.

Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokemon Stadium, Pokemon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and Goldeneye 007 are all coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Apple Arcade game Various Daylife is coming to Nintendo Switch today.

Factorio is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Indie game Ib was announced for Nintendo Switch.

Mario Strikers: Battle League's second update adds Pauline and Diddy Kong alongside more gear and a new stadium later this month.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & The Secret Key launches on February 24, 2023.

Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and DS Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS are coming to the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass Wave 3 this holiday

Nintendo Switch Sports is getting a golf mode with 21 courses and eight-player online support this holiday.

Just Dance 2023 Edition got a new trailer.

Harvestella is getting a demo today ahead of its November 4 launch.

Bayonetta 3's eclectic cast was highlighted during the Direct, with a new trailer being released on Nintendo's YouTube channel afterward.

The creators of Danganronpa announced Master Detective Archive: Rain Code.

Capcom is bringing Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 to Nintendo Switch, but they will be cloud versions of the games.

Sifu comes to Nintendo Switch on November 8.

Crisis Core -Final Fantasy VII- Reunion launches on December 13.

Radiant Silvergun launches for Nintendo Switch today.

Endless Dungeon is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered was announced for Nintendo Switch and launches in early 2023.

Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection, Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered, Lego Bricktales, Disney Speedstorm, and Fall Guys were featured in a sizzle reel.