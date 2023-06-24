 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Detective Pikachu Returns: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Jesse Lennox
By

One of the more forgotten entries in the monster-catching franchise is also the most unique. Detective Pikachu was originally a 3DS game (and a feature film) that cast Pikachu as a smooth-talking (that’s right, he talks!) detective that teams up with a kid named Tim Goodman to solve various mysteries. Rather than play like an RPG, this entry was more of an adventure game, focusing on story and, naturally, solving mysteries. After the success of the game and film, it was only a matter of time before a sequel was announced. That turned out to be quite a bit longer than many expected, but now that Detective Pikachu Returns has been officially announced, we’ve put on our caps and collected all the clues about this upcoming adventure.

Release date

Pikachu with detective cap and boy with brown hair and red jacket eating breakfast
Nintendo

Detective Pikachu Returns is right around the corner. The game will launch on October 6, 2023.

Recommended Videos

Platform

Pikachu with detective cap smiling and drinking coffee cup

The Pokémon franchise has always been exclusive to Nintendo consoles, so Detective Pikachu Returns will only be coming to the Switch.

Trailers

Detective Pikachu Returns - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

The reveal trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns reveals the, well, return of Detective Pikachu and Tim Goodman. We see shots of Ryme City as humans and Pokemon live together as the mayor announces the beginning of Pokémon Friendship Week.

Aside from shots of new Pokémon the duo will meet and work with, including Mewtwo, we are completely in the dark about what cases our heroes will need to unravel.

Gameplay

Detective pikachu thinking standing on a bed.
Nintendo

Not a single hint of gameplay was shown off in the initial trailer, but it would be safe to bet that it will follow the same adventure game style as the original of exploring areas for clues and speaking with people and Pokemon to gather information before solving the case.

Preorder

Detective Pikachu and a Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat.
Nintendo

You won’t have to do any sleuthing to find preorders for Detective Pikachu Returns. The game is available now to preorder on Nintendo’s official site. You only have the one, normal edition to pick from which costs $50.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more
Zack carrying Cloud toward Midgar.

We all knew Final Fantasy 7 Remake was just the beginning but had no idea how long we would have to wait for the next part, or even how many parts this incredibly ambitious project would end up spanning. Since fans have been begging Square Enix to remake what is quite possibly the most popular and most important JRPG of all time for years, there was obviously a lot of pressure on them to get it right. While there was plenty of skepticism for the first part changing so much about the core formula, once we had it in our hands, it became almost universally praised.

After Remake, there was next to no news on when Cloud and his ragtag team's adventure would continue. That is, not until the 25th anniversary of the original PlayStation 1 game when Square Enix dropped a ton of info on us all at once. The biggest news was obviously the official reveal of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part in what we now know to be a trilogy of titles. Since then, we've collected all the info drops as they've occurred. After beating the first part, you should know that your knowledge of the original title will only serve you so well going forward, so here's everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer shows a return to franchise roots
Assassin's Creed Mirage picture

Ubisoft showed off three new Assassin’s Creed games -- Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage -- at the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward event.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR will release on Meta Quest 2, and players can play as three characters: Ezio, Cassandra, and Connor. Players can block, parry, counterattack, and duel with enemies in VR. There are also a variety of different weapons to choose from, such as hidden blades, swords, tomahawks, bows, crossbows, and throwing knives. The game will also feature comfort settings, like peripheral vision blocking and teleportation to mitigate nausea, vertigo, and fear of heights. It will release sometime during holiday 2023.

Read more
Project Bloom: release date speculation, trailers, gameplay, and more
A ronin stands alone in a forest in Project Bloom concept art.

Game Freak is undoubtedly known first and foremost as the developer of almost every Pokemon game (outside of a few remakes and spinoffs). However, this team has made several non-monster-catching titles in the past and is now gearing up to make something very different. Currently known as Project Bloom, this new game is still very early on in its production cycle, but plenty of exciting details are out there. If you're curious about what Game Freak has cooking outside of its most famous franchise, here's everything we know about Project Bloom.
Release date speculation
We have only one clue as to when Project Bloom will be ready -- and that's quite a while from now. Aside from the lack of an official title being a big clue, Private Division, which is publishing the title, did state in the game's announcement that "Project Bloom is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026." Take-Two's fiscal year ends in March, so that means, as of now, the game is expected to arrive sometime before March 31, 2026.
Platforms
Again, no concrete platforms are announced currently, but considering Project Bloom will be published by Private Division, it is almost certain that it will come to all consoles, such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Switch is also possible, but that's too hard to call at this time.
Trailers

There are no trailers out yet, and just a single piece of concept art to tide us over. In it, we see a single swordsman, who appears to be a samurai, in a wooded area. This implies that it will be set in ancient Japan, but all we can do is speculate based on the lone image.

Read more