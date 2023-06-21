 Skip to main content
WarioWare: Move It! brings 200 new microgames to Switch this November

George Yang
By
Summer Gaming Marathon Feature Image
This story is part of the Digital Trends Summer Gaming Marathon series

Nintendo revealed WarioWare Move It! during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct. The microgame collection will launch on November 3 for Nintendo Switch.

WarioWare: Move It! - Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

This is the second WarioWare game for the Nintendo Switch. The most recent one was released in 2021 and called WarioWare: Get it Together! In Digital Trends’ WarioWare: Get it Together! review, we mentioned how it didn’t fully utilize the Joy-Cons’ motion controls and opted for having players mostly press buttons. Based on the trailer for WarioWare: Move It!, it’ll use the Joy-Cons’ motion controls much more often than before.

The game uses two Joy-Con controllers and has a variety of minigames for players to participate in. The trailer showed players waving their bodies in an underwater section and moving their elbows back-and-forth to go down a ski slope.

Wario runs out of a jungle in WarioWare: Move It!
Nintendo

If two sets of Joy-Cons are present, then players can play together in local co-op where they’ll work to complete different challenges. For example, one player will point a fan at the other to get rid of bubbles on their body. There’s also Party Mode, where up to four players can compete. One example of a Party Mode game was some sort of board game with dice where players go around the board earning points. There are over 200 microgames to enjoy in the overall package.

The June 2023 Nintendo Direct had a litany of Mario-related games revealed, including remakes of the Super Nintendo title Super Mario RPG and the 3DS game Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, as well as a currently untitled game where Peach is the sole protagonist. Nintendo closed out its showcase with the reveal of a brand new 2D Mario game, Super Mario Bros Wonder.

WarioWare: Move It! launches on November 3 for Nintendo Switch.

George Yang
George Yang
George Yang is a freelance games writer for Digital Trends. He has written for places such as IGN, GameSpot, The Washington…
