Pokémon Presents August 2022: How to watch, what to expect

A new Pokémon Presents presentation got announced, and that means there’s some Pokémon Scarlet and Violet news on the horizon. The news comes directly from the official Pokémon Twitter account, which confirms an August 3 stream is on the way.

It also states that the new mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among the things to be given more info on during the direct, so you won’t want to miss out on this one. Here’s when it’ll air, how to watch it, and what you can expect.

When is Pokémon Presents?

Pokémon Presents is set to kick off this week on August 3, 2022. The stream begins at 6 a.m. PT so you’ll want to get your sleep the night before this one. Past Pokémon Presents events have been in the 13 to 20-minute duration range, so expect it to be around that length.

How to watch Pokémon Presents

As always, the Pokémon Presents showcase is being streamed from the official Pokémon YouTube channel. As of now, no official streams are confirmed for any other livestream platforms.

What to expect from Pokémon Presents

The official Pokémon Twitter page states that there is going to be talk of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With those being the big upcoming Pokémon games, expect them to be the main focus of this direct. The announcement also confirms that there will be updates on other Pokémon games and apps. These could possibly be announcements related to games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Go, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Home, and Pokémon Masters EX.

There aren’t many titles currently under the Pokémon umbrella that can be written off for this stream. Obviously, don’t expect a new mainline game this time around with Scarlet and Violet on the horizon and the somewhat recent Arceus release. Still, it’s possible that a new spinoff could be revealed. We’ll just have to wait and see what The Pokémon Company has in store for us.

